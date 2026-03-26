MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Korea-based AI company redefining academic discovery with an 'Agentic Research' platform backed by 460 million sources, acting as a trusted AI co-researcher to eliminate hallucinations

SEOUL, South Korea, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liner, the evidence-first AI research platform built to help people find and verify information faster, today announced it has been named No. 2 in the Education category on Fast Company's 2026 Most Innovative Companies list for its growing influence on how people learn, study, and conduct research.

The recognition highlights Liner's growing role as a trusted research tool for students, academics, and knowledge workers who need more than generated answers. As Fast Company noted in its ranking, Liner has become a valuable platform for users who need to find verified information and sift through academic papers and journals with greater speed and confidence.

“In education, trust matters,” said Luke Kim, CEO of Liner.“People do not just want faster answers. They want answers they can verify. Being named No. 2 in Education by Fast Company is a meaningful recognition of the work our team has done to build AI that helps people learn with more confidence, backed by real sources and greater transparency.”

Liner is a powerful AI search engine and research agent redefining information reliability. Unlike conventional AI tools, Liner is fine-tuned on a proprietary dataset of high-quality web highlights meticulously curated by users since 2015. By leveraging over a decade of human intelligence, specifically information that people have actively identified as important, Liner effectively filters out noise and delivers rigorously cited, highly accurate answers. Designed for intensive information management and academic research, Liner's unique data moat helps mitigate AI hallucinations and provides users with a highly trustworthy, source-backed AI experience.

That approach is resonating at scale. Over 13 million users have signed up for Liner globally, with the highest user counts among American universities coming from UC Berkeley, USC, and UC Santa Barbara. The platform's momentum reflects rising demand for AI tools that support rigorous thinking, source validation, and higher-confidence academic work.

Fast Company also cited Liner as the most accurate AI search engine in the world according to OpenAI's benchmarking tool for AI accuracy, ahead of ChatGPT and Perplexity. That distinction reinforces Liner's position in a market increasingly defined not just by speed, but by trustworthiness and precision.

In the past year, Liner expanded its product with a number of AI agents that scan more than 460 million sources to help academics strengthen work ranging from abstracts to grant proposals with credible citations and verified research. The company's inclusion on Fast Company's 2026 Most Innovative Companies list reflects a broader shift in education technology toward tools that prioritize accuracy, accountability, and real research utility.

To date, Liner has raised a total of $29 million in funding, including its most recent round led by InterVest Capital Partners and Atinum Investment, with participation from Samsung Ventures. This financial foundation continues to drive the company's rapid growth and product innovation.

For more information about Liner, please visit .

About Liner

Liner is an evidence-first AI research platform designed for people who need answers they can verify. By prioritizing citation-backed outputs and source traceability, Liner helps users quickly audit claims, evaluate information quality, and conduct research with greater speed and confidence. The platform is used by students, educators, professionals, and knowledge workers around the world who want AI that supports trustworthy learning and decision-making.

Media Contact

Kent Borden-Ha

Firecracker PR for Liner

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at