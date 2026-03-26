Siebert Financial And Newsmax Expand Strategic Partnership Through Financial Programming And National Advertising Campaign

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Siebert Experts to Join American Agenda as part of broader media initiative across Newsmax platforms

NEW YORK and MIAMI, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB) today announced an expanded strategic partnership with Newsmax that will bring Siebert's financial expertise, brand, and services to the broadcaster's national audience through dedicated financial programming and a long-term advertising campaign.

The expanded partnership reflects a shared focus on delivering relevant financial and business content across television and digital media, while strengthening Siebert's brand visibility and national audience reach. As part of the initiative, Siebert professionals will appear in a dedicated financial segment on American Agenda, providing viewers with timely insight on the markets, the economy, wealth planning, corporate finance, and other key investment themes.

In addition, Siebert has launched a long-term national advertising campaign across Newsmax and Newsmax 2, with a large-scale investment. The campaign is expected to support brand awareness and product marketing initiatives as the relationship between the companies continues to grow.

“This partnership gives us a strong national platform to showcase the depth of Siebert's expertise and expand awareness of our brand and capabilities,” said John J. Gebbia, CEO of Siebert Financial.“By bringing our professionals into regular financial programming and aligning that presence with a broader advertising campaign, we are creating a more direct and consistent way to engage audiences at scale.”

“We are pleased to expand our relationship with Siebert through this strategic media and advertising initiative,” said Chris Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax.“Newsmax has been a customer of Siebert and we believe they bring trusted financial expertise and a respected brand to our platform.”

Both companies said the expanded initiative reflects the continued growth of their relationship and creates a foundation for future collaboration across financial programming, advertising, and broader market awareness efforts.

About Siebert Financial Corp.

Siebert is a diversified financial services company and has been a member of the NYSE since 1967, when Muriel Siebert became the first woman to own a seat on the NYSE and the first to head one of its member firms.

Siebert operates through its subsidiaries Muriel Siebert & Co., LLC, Siebert AdvisorNXT, LLC, Park Wilshire Companies, Inc., RISE Financial Services, LLC, Siebert Technologies, LLC, and StockCross Digital Solutions, Ltd, and Gebbia Media LLC. Through these entities, Siebert provides a full range of brokerage and financial advisory services, including securities brokerage; investment banking and capital markets services; investment advisory and insurance offerings; securities lending; corporate stock plan administration solutions; in addition to entertainment and media productions. For over 55 years, Siebert has been a company that values its clients, shareholders, and employees. More information is available at .

For inquiries, please contact:

Deborah Kostroun

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