PM Modi To Interact With Chief Ministers On West Asia Crisis Tomorrow

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday interact with Chief Ministers through video conferencing on the West Asia conflict to review preparedness and plans of states, said an official.

The meeting will focus on ensuring synergy of efforts in the spirit of 'Team India', said the official.

With geopolitical tensions escalating and their global fallout becoming more pronounced, the meeting is likely to serve as a platform for PM Modi to brief Chief Ministers and seek broader consensus on India's approach to the crisis.

“Chief Ministers of election-bound states shall not be a part of this meeting due to the model code of conduct,” said the official.

There will be a separate meeting for Chief Secretaries of election-bound states which will be held through the Cabinet Secretariat, he said.

Earlier, the government convened an all-party meeting on the West Asia situation at the Parliament House complex in New Delhi on Wednesday evening.

The meeting followed PM Modi's address to Parliament on the West Asia situation. In his statement, PM Modi said the government has constituted seven empowered groups to develop strategies on fuel, supply chains, fertilisers, and other areas to mitigate the impact of the Iran-Israel-US conflict.

The all-party meeting on Wednesday was chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The meeting was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, JD-U Working President Sanjay Jha, Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh, and other leaders.

Talking to the media after the meeting, Kiren Rijiju thanked members of all parties who participated, stating that all questions and concerns raised by opposition leaders were addressed by the government.

He added that all opposition parties have assured their support for the government in the measures it takes in response to the situation.

Congress leaders Mukul Wasnik and Tariq Anwar, CPI-M MP John Brittas, Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav, and other Opposition leaders were also present.

The meeting came amid escalating tensions in West Asia, which have disrupted critical maritime corridors and raised concerns about the safety of Indian nationals in Gulf countries.