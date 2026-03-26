MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) IC Group Expands Insurance Solutions Servicing Live Sports & Entertainment Market

March 26, 2026 7:00 AM EDT | Source: IC Group Inc.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2026) - IC Group Holdings Inc. (TSXV: ICGH) ("IC Group" or the "Company"), a consumer engagement company driving commerce and data for global brands and professional sports teams, today announced the expansion of its insurance products and capabilities through its specialty insurance division, Insured Creativity Inc. ( ICI ). The initiative is part of a broader strategy to grow the Company's offerings and introduce more recurring, scalable products that address customer needs in the live sports and entertainment space.

ICI is pleased to share that it has secured new delegated authority through specialty markets in London, enabling it to underwrite a wider range of risks across its casualty lines of business. This includes commercial general liability, participant accident, abuse liability, and primary liquor liability, as well as expanded ancillary coverages specifically designed for live sports and entertainment organizations.

"This expansion builds on ICI's established expertise in specialty risk and reflects ongoing efforts to build a more durable, recurring insurance platform," said David Sasaki, President of ICI. "Our focus is on strengthening our underwriting capabilities and expanding our highly specialized product suite to support consistent, scalable growth across the live sports and entertainment markets."

With deep underwriting experience and a growing product suite, ICI is positioned to address underserved areas of the market, particularly where placements are complex or capacity constrained. The expanded offering will help enhance broker engagement, increase policy volume, and contribute to more predictable, recurring revenue streams within IC Group's insurance segment.

As part of this expansion, ICI is also implementing an updated go-to-market approach, including a streamlined brand identity that reflects a more focused, scalable platform aligned with its expanding product suite and broker-led distribution strategy.

About ICI

ICI (Insured Creativity Inc.) is a wholly owned subsidiary of IC Group. ICI is a specialty insurance provider focused on contingency, casualty, and participant risk solutions for promotions, sports, entertainment, and live events.

About IC Group Holdings Inc.

IC Group (TSXV: ICGH) is a consumer engagement company driving commerce and data for global brands and professional sports teams across live events, digital ecosystems, and mobile channels. Operating at the intersection of marketing, technology, and commerce, we simplify the complexities of modern consumer engagement for customers on a global scale.

For more information regarding IC Group, please contact:

Duncan McCready

...

(204) 487-5000

Glen Nelson

Investor Relations and Communications

403-763-9797

...

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Source: IC Group Inc.