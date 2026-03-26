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US Attacks Over Ten Thousands Targets in Iran

US Attacks Over Ten Thousands Targets in Iran


2026-03-26 04:39:30
(MENAFN) The United States has carried out attacks on more than 10,000 targets inside Iran, including multiple naval vessels and missile sites, as part of an ongoing military campaign, according to officials.

"US forces have struck more than 10,000 military targets. In fact, we hit the 10,000th Iranian target just hours ago," said US Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Adm. Brad Cooper in a video statement.

Tensions in the region have intensified since February 28, when the US and Israel launched a joint operation in Iran, resulting in over 1,300 deaths, including that of former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. In retaliation, Iran has conducted drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and Gulf nations hosting US military assets.

Cooper stated that 92% of Iran’s largest naval vessels have been destroyed. "They are not sailing, and my operational assessment is that they've now lost the ability to meaningfully project naval power and influence around the region and around the world," he added.

The commander also reported that the US has "significantly" degraded Iran’s naval drone and missile capabilities and removed the regime’s ability to rebuild them.

Since the operation began, 13 US service members have died, and around 290 others have been wounded, according to officials.

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