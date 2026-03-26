403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Madagascar's New Leader Names 30-Member Cabinet
(MENAFN) Madagascar's President Michael Randrianirina announced a new 30-member Cabinet on Wednesday, dissolving the previous administration and ousting Prime Minister Herintsalama Rajaonarivelo in the country's most significant governmental overhaul since Randrianirina took power.
The reshuffled Cabinet was formally presented at the Iavoloha Palace, situated south of the capital Antananarivo. Of the 30 appointees, 17 are carried over from the outgoing government while 13 are entering ministerial roles for the first time.
Nine women feature among the newly formed Cabinet, which operates under Prime Minister Mamitiana Rajaonarison — a seasoned anti-corruption figure and gendarmerie officer who previously headed the Financial Intelligence Unit as its director general. Rajaonarison was appointed to the top post earlier this month.
The sweeping Cabinet restructure represents Randrianirina's first major administrative move since he assumed leadership of the island nation following mass protests that forced his predecessor, Andry Rajoelina, from power last October.
Randrianirina has committed to organizing elections in the coming year under a transitional governance framework officially designated the "Refoundation of the Republic," signaling an intent to restore democratic processes following the turbulent political transition.
The reshuffled Cabinet was formally presented at the Iavoloha Palace, situated south of the capital Antananarivo. Of the 30 appointees, 17 are carried over from the outgoing government while 13 are entering ministerial roles for the first time.
Nine women feature among the newly formed Cabinet, which operates under Prime Minister Mamitiana Rajaonarison — a seasoned anti-corruption figure and gendarmerie officer who previously headed the Financial Intelligence Unit as its director general. Rajaonarison was appointed to the top post earlier this month.
The sweeping Cabinet restructure represents Randrianirina's first major administrative move since he assumed leadership of the island nation following mass protests that forced his predecessor, Andry Rajoelina, from power last October.
Randrianirina has committed to organizing elections in the coming year under a transitional governance framework officially designated the "Refoundation of the Republic," signaling an intent to restore democratic processes following the turbulent political transition.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment