Bird Flu In Bilaspur: Poultry Sales Banned After 5,500 Deaths

Bird Flu Outbreak in Bilaspur

The district administration in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, has prohibited the sale of poultry products within a 10-kilometre radius of a government-run farm on Thursday, following the confirmation of Bird Flu at a government poultry farm.

Official Confirmation

Bilaspur Collector Sanjay Agarwal, while speaking to ANI, said, "In one poultry farm, about 5,500 chickens had died, tests were conducted there, which confirmed bird flu, and after that, all procedures are being followed as per SOP..."

Health Measures Implemented

Bilaspur's Chief Medical and Health Officer, Shubha Garewal, while speaking to ANI, said, "...All necessary medicines have been made available at the site, and antiviral treatment has also commenced. During the ongoing surveys, anyone found exhibiting symptoms will be administered medication. We are currently providing treatment to the individuals working there, as well as to their families who have been affected. We are advising the public to refrain from consuming chicken for the next 21 days..."

Understanding the H5N1 Virus

Meanwhile, according to the Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying, the bird flu virus or H5N1 virus is spreading very fast across the whole world. The deadly strain of avian influenza, or bird flu, has claimed nearly 100 lives in Asia and has migrated into parts of Africa, the Middle East and Europe.

The Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying states that the disease is highly infectious in birds but does not, so far, spread easily between humans. The fear is that it could soon mutate into a form that can infect human beings and spread easily among the human population, causing a pandemic. Rapid elimination of the H5N1 virus among infected birds and other animals is essential to preventing a major outbreak.

Containment Recommendations

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends that infected flocks of chickens and other birds be killed in order to help prevent further spread and reduce the possibility of human infection. However, strict safety measures must be taken to prevent exposure to the virus among workers involved in culling.

State-Level Preparedness

As per the Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Haryana is one of the states following the action plan prepared by the Government of India for State Animal Husbandry Departments for the prevention of this highly infectious disease. All field functionaries in the state have been fully trained & retrained in control and containment operations. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)