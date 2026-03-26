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Russia Pushes Back on Ukraine Peace Deal Speculations
(MENAFN) A senior Kremlin official acknowledged Wednesday that Moscow had been fully briefed on last week's US-Ukraine negotiations in Florida, while firmly dismissing media speculation that a formal peace agreement had already been drafted — let alone shared with the Russian side.
Presidential aide Yury Ushakov addressed reporters in Moscow, confirming that the Kremlin was kept in the loop following the Florida talks, but stopping short of any suggestion that a breakthrough document was imminent.
"The negotiations took place in Florida last Saturday with the Ukrainian delegation. We were thoroughly informed of the outcomes, and we know where we currently stand," Ushakov told journalists in Moscow.
When pressed on widespread media reports suggesting a preliminary deal had been reached between Russia and Ukraine, the senior aide was unequivocal — no such text had been presented to or coordinated with Moscow.
"We know nothing about this, because as far as I know, no one has prepared the text of an agreement. At the very least, no one has coordinated or discussed it with us," he noted.
Ushakov framed the Florida talks not as a bilateral breakthrough but as part of a broader, ongoing diplomatic framework, describing them as "a continuation of the trilateral negotiations on ways to resolve the situation in Ukraine."
He further revealed that the wider three-way process has since stalled, attributing the halt to circumstances he did not elaborate on directly.
"Currently, there is a pause in the trilateral negotiations for understandable reasons. Our American colleagues thoroughly informed us about the progress of the bilateral negotiations that took place between them in Florida last Saturday with the Ukrainian delegation," he said.
The disclosure comes against a turbulent diplomatic backdrop. Earlier this year, Russia and Ukraine engaged in several US-mediated rounds of dialogue aimed at ending the prolonged conflict — a process that was abruptly derailed following a US-Israeli military strike on Iran late last month.
Presidential aide Yury Ushakov addressed reporters in Moscow, confirming that the Kremlin was kept in the loop following the Florida talks, but stopping short of any suggestion that a breakthrough document was imminent.
"The negotiations took place in Florida last Saturday with the Ukrainian delegation. We were thoroughly informed of the outcomes, and we know where we currently stand," Ushakov told journalists in Moscow.
When pressed on widespread media reports suggesting a preliminary deal had been reached between Russia and Ukraine, the senior aide was unequivocal — no such text had been presented to or coordinated with Moscow.
"We know nothing about this, because as far as I know, no one has prepared the text of an agreement. At the very least, no one has coordinated or discussed it with us," he noted.
Ushakov framed the Florida talks not as a bilateral breakthrough but as part of a broader, ongoing diplomatic framework, describing them as "a continuation of the trilateral negotiations on ways to resolve the situation in Ukraine."
He further revealed that the wider three-way process has since stalled, attributing the halt to circumstances he did not elaborate on directly.
"Currently, there is a pause in the trilateral negotiations for understandable reasons. Our American colleagues thoroughly informed us about the progress of the bilateral negotiations that took place between them in Florida last Saturday with the Ukrainian delegation," he said.
The disclosure comes against a turbulent diplomatic backdrop. Earlier this year, Russia and Ukraine engaged in several US-mediated rounds of dialogue aimed at ending the prolonged conflict — a process that was abruptly derailed following a US-Israeli military strike on Iran late last month.
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