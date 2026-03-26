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Russia Warns US Against Transferring Intelligence to Ukraine
(MENAFN) Russia has reiterated to the United States that transferring intelligence to Ukraine is unacceptable, a Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Wednesday, according to reports.
“Within the framework of our existing contacts, we regularly convey to American representatives signals about the inadmissibility of transferring intelligence data to the Kyiv regime,” Maria Zakharova stated at a briefing in Moscow. She added: "I am forced to state that in response to our demarches, the American side, as a rule, gets off with general phrases or remains completely silent."
Speaking on the ongoing Middle East conflict, Zakharova said the situation is not unfolding according to initial expectations. She suggested that upcoming rounds of negotiation calls could be aimed at creating “more favorable” conditions for regrouping forces and adjusting military plans.
“Our fundamental position has not changed. We proceed from the understanding that negotiations are the only reasonable way out of the most severe crisis into which the US-Israeli tandem has plunged the Middle East region, and, in fact, the entire world,” she said. Zakharova also warned that the conflict shows signs of geographic expansion and escalation, posing risks that include a potential nuclear catastrophe.
Earlier, Sergey Ryabkov met with Iranian Ambassador Kazem Jalali to discuss issues related to what Russia described as “the aggression of the US and Israel against Iran.”
Zakharova further criticized Austria for revoking the accreditation of the head of the Russian state news agency Tass bureau in Vienna, Maxim Cherevik. She condemned the move as politically motivated pressure on Russian journalists and a “gross violation of Austria's international obligations,” calling it a “purge” of the information space using methods of political censorship.
“Within the framework of our existing contacts, we regularly convey to American representatives signals about the inadmissibility of transferring intelligence data to the Kyiv regime,” Maria Zakharova stated at a briefing in Moscow. She added: "I am forced to state that in response to our demarches, the American side, as a rule, gets off with general phrases or remains completely silent."
Speaking on the ongoing Middle East conflict, Zakharova said the situation is not unfolding according to initial expectations. She suggested that upcoming rounds of negotiation calls could be aimed at creating “more favorable” conditions for regrouping forces and adjusting military plans.
“Our fundamental position has not changed. We proceed from the understanding that negotiations are the only reasonable way out of the most severe crisis into which the US-Israeli tandem has plunged the Middle East region, and, in fact, the entire world,” she said. Zakharova also warned that the conflict shows signs of geographic expansion and escalation, posing risks that include a potential nuclear catastrophe.
Earlier, Sergey Ryabkov met with Iranian Ambassador Kazem Jalali to discuss issues related to what Russia described as “the aggression of the US and Israel against Iran.”
Zakharova further criticized Austria for revoking the accreditation of the head of the Russian state news agency Tass bureau in Vienna, Maxim Cherevik. She condemned the move as politically motivated pressure on Russian journalists and a “gross violation of Austria's international obligations,” calling it a “purge” of the information space using methods of political censorship.
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