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Rosatom Begins Preparations Third Stage of Evacuation at Bushehr Plant
(MENAFN) The head of Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom announced on Wednesday that preparations are underway for a third stage of personnel evacuation from Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, according to reports.
“Yesterday, we decided to prepare for the third stage of personnel evacuation. A group departed by vehicle for the Iranian-Armenian border this morning. Two more groups will be evacuated shortly,” Rosatom’s press service quoted Alexey Likhachev as saying.
Likhachev added that the number of Russian specialists on site is being temporarily reduced to a minimum “until the situation returns to normal.” He described the situation at Bushehr as continuing to “develop negatively,” noting that a strike hit the area adjacent to the plant’s No. 1 power unit on Tuesday night.
This marks the second recent attack near the nuclear facility. A similar incident on March 17 caused no damage or injuries.
The announcement comes amid ongoing US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran, which have reportedly killed over 1,340 people since Feb. 28, including the then-Supreme Leader. Tehran has responded with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as US military assets in Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries, resulting in casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.
Earlier this week, Likhachev told a news agency, following a phone call with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, that Russia is preparing “several waves of evacuation” for personnel at the Bushehr plant.
“Yesterday, we decided to prepare for the third stage of personnel evacuation. A group departed by vehicle for the Iranian-Armenian border this morning. Two more groups will be evacuated shortly,” Rosatom’s press service quoted Alexey Likhachev as saying.
Likhachev added that the number of Russian specialists on site is being temporarily reduced to a minimum “until the situation returns to normal.” He described the situation at Bushehr as continuing to “develop negatively,” noting that a strike hit the area adjacent to the plant’s No. 1 power unit on Tuesday night.
This marks the second recent attack near the nuclear facility. A similar incident on March 17 caused no damage or injuries.
The announcement comes amid ongoing US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran, which have reportedly killed over 1,340 people since Feb. 28, including the then-Supreme Leader. Tehran has responded with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as US military assets in Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries, resulting in casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.
Earlier this week, Likhachev told a news agency, following a phone call with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, that Russia is preparing “several waves of evacuation” for personnel at the Bushehr plant.
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