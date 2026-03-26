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ADRA Investigates Unjustified Price Increases
(MENAFN- Edelman) Abu Dhabi – 25 March 2026:The Abu Dhabi Registration Authority (ADRA), the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development’s (ADDED) arm to develop and regulate the business sector in the emirate, has initiated an investigation into reports of potential unjustified price increases or failure by certain businesses to provide the necessary stock in recent days.
The Authority is reviewing these reports to assess compliance with applicable regulations, and if violations are confirmed, the cases will be referred to the competent judicial authorities in accordance with the applicable laws and procedures.
ADRA reaffirms its commitment to maintaining market stability, promoting fair commercial practices, and protecting consumer interests.
The Authority is reviewing these reports to assess compliance with applicable regulations, and if violations are confirmed, the cases will be referred to the competent judicial authorities in accordance with the applicable laws and procedures.
ADRA reaffirms its commitment to maintaining market stability, promoting fair commercial practices, and protecting consumer interests.
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