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Antonio Costa Urges for Ceasefire, Safeguarding Civilians in Lebanon
(MENAFN) European Council President Antonio Costa on Wednesday called for an urgent end to the fighting in Lebanon, highlighting the severe humanitarian conditions and describing the situation as “appalling,” with over 1.3 million people displaced within the country, according to reports.
Costa said he had communicated directly with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun to express the European Union’s sympathy and backing during the ongoing crisis.
“I spoke with President Aoun to express the EU’s condolences for the loss of civilian lives and our solidarity and support for Lebanon and its people,” he said.
He also voiced approval of Lebanon’s position toward Hezbollah.
“Lebanon made the right decision to ban Hezbollah’s military activities,” he said, adding that the group “must cease its attacks immediately.”
Costa further urged Israel to halt its military actions and pursue dialogue with Lebanese officials.
“Israel should stop its military operations and engage in direct talks with the Lebanese authorities,” he added.
Emphasizing legal and humanitarian obligations, he stressed the need for all sides to adhere to international law and safeguard civilians and infrastructure.
“All parties must respect international law and protect civilians and civilian infrastructure,” he stressed.
The appeal comes as Israel continues a sustained campaign of airstrikes and ground operations in southern Lebanon following a cross-border assault by Hezbollah on March 2, as stated by reports.
Lebanese authorities indicate that at least 1,072 people have been killed and 2,966 injured since the escalation began.
The crisis is unfolding alongside a broader US-Israeli military campaign targeting Iran, which has reportedly caused more than 1,340 deaths since Feb. 28.
Costa said he had communicated directly with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun to express the European Union’s sympathy and backing during the ongoing crisis.
“I spoke with President Aoun to express the EU’s condolences for the loss of civilian lives and our solidarity and support for Lebanon and its people,” he said.
He also voiced approval of Lebanon’s position toward Hezbollah.
“Lebanon made the right decision to ban Hezbollah’s military activities,” he said, adding that the group “must cease its attacks immediately.”
Costa further urged Israel to halt its military actions and pursue dialogue with Lebanese officials.
“Israel should stop its military operations and engage in direct talks with the Lebanese authorities,” he added.
Emphasizing legal and humanitarian obligations, he stressed the need for all sides to adhere to international law and safeguard civilians and infrastructure.
“All parties must respect international law and protect civilians and civilian infrastructure,” he stressed.
The appeal comes as Israel continues a sustained campaign of airstrikes and ground operations in southern Lebanon following a cross-border assault by Hezbollah on March 2, as stated by reports.
Lebanese authorities indicate that at least 1,072 people have been killed and 2,966 injured since the escalation began.
The crisis is unfolding alongside a broader US-Israeli military campaign targeting Iran, which has reportedly caused more than 1,340 deaths since Feb. 28.
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