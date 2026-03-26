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Netanyahu Accelerates Airstrikes Against Iran Ahead of Potential US Truce
(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly directed the military to accelerate its aerial offensive against Iran over a 48-hour period, aiming to inflict maximum damage on the country’s weapons infrastructure before any potential shift toward a ceasefire led by Washington, according to reports.
The decision came after Israeli leadership reviewed a proposed 15-point framework drafted by the United States intended to bring an end to the conflict. After examining the document, officials concluded that it failed to sufficiently tackle concerns surrounding Iran’s nuclear activities and its ballistic missile program. There are also growing worries within Israel that US President Donald Trump could move quickly to initiate peace negotiations.
Responding to circulating details about the reported plan, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt urged restraint, noting that while she had come across a version of the proposal in media coverage, it had not been formally confirmed by the administration.
"There are elements of truth to it, but some of the stories I read were not entirely factual," she added.
The order to escalate military operations was reportedly issued during a meeting at a military command center on Tuesday, where Netanyahu received updates from senior defense officials regarding remaining strategic targets.
The decision came after Israeli leadership reviewed a proposed 15-point framework drafted by the United States intended to bring an end to the conflict. After examining the document, officials concluded that it failed to sufficiently tackle concerns surrounding Iran’s nuclear activities and its ballistic missile program. There are also growing worries within Israel that US President Donald Trump could move quickly to initiate peace negotiations.
Responding to circulating details about the reported plan, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt urged restraint, noting that while she had come across a version of the proposal in media coverage, it had not been formally confirmed by the administration.
"There are elements of truth to it, but some of the stories I read were not entirely factual," she added.
The order to escalate military operations was reportedly issued during a meeting at a military command center on Tuesday, where Netanyahu received updates from senior defense officials regarding remaining strategic targets.
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