MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post KFC Expands and Opens Its 69th Location in Playas del Coco, Costa Rica appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

As part of its expansion into key areas of the country, KFC Costa Rica is opening a new restaurant in Playas del Coco, Guanacaste, one of the most dynamic regions for tourism and commerce. With this opening, the chain now has 69 restaurants in operation and is making progress on its 2026 growth plan.

The opening in Playas del Coco aligns with the brand's growth vision in dynamic, up-and-coming communities, bringing its offerings to more people in an area that attracts both residents and visitors. This new venture represents an investment of nearly $1.3 million and has created 25 direct jobs for local residents, in addition to indirect opportunities related to its construction and operation.

“Continuing to grow in Guanacaste is part of our vision for expansion in the country, especially in areas with high tourist activity like Playas del Coco. This opening allows us to continue connecting with new communities and be part of their development, creating opportunities and bringing our offerings to more people,” said Alfonso Gutiérrez, general manager of KFC Costa Rica.

The new restaurant was developed with a modern and functional design, intended to provide a comfortable, efficient, and accessible experience. It features digital kiosks and spaces designed to facilitate customer interaction, streamline the ordering process, and adapt to current consumer habits.

This opening also contributes to the innovation process that has been strengthening the brand in Costa Rica. By the end of 2025, KFC had implemented self-service kiosks in 100% of its restaurants in the country, consolidating an increasingly integrated experience across its physical and digital channels.

As part of its commitment to the communities where it operates, the company is accompanying this opening with a social initiative in partnership with Fundación Sonrisas, an organization that works with vulnerable children through food programs, community activities, and support. Through this partnership, 35 meal combos will be donated each month for three months to support the foundation's initiatives.

In addition, the restaurant incorporates practices aimed at more efficient operations, including LED lighting, energy-efficient equipment, and the use of compostable and biodegradable packaging, in line with the“Cooking a Better Tomorrow” program, which guides the brand's sustainability initiatives.

The opening in Playas del Coco marks the second of seven openings planned by KFC Costa Rica for 2026, a year in which the company will continue to strengthen its presence in different regions of the country, boosting employment and expanding its reach in strategic communities.

“We want to invite the entire Playas del Coco community, as well as those visiting the area, to join us this Saturday, March 28, for the restaurant's official opening. It will be an event open to the public, featuring activities and spaces designed for families to share and celebrate together the arrival of this new community gathering place,” added Gutiérrez.

With this new restaurant, KFC Costa Rica continues to consolidate its growth in the country and reaffirms its commitment to creating opportunities, innovation, and the positive development of the communities where it operates.

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