PHL Embassy Marks Women's Month, Highlights Girls' Rights

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Philippine embassy in Doha marked National Women's Month by joining the Purple Wednesdays campaign Wednesday (March 25), highlighting its commitment to gender equality and women's empowerment, while also observing Girl Child Week to promote the rights and welfare of young Filipino girls.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page, the embassy said the celebration forms part of its efforts this March to recognise women and their contributions to society. Embassy officials and staff wore purple, symbolising women, justice, and dignity, in support of the #PurpleWednesdays campaign, a key feature of the Philippine National Women's Month blade-->





Embassy officials and staff, led by Philippine ambassador Mardomel Celo D Melicor, wore purple, symbolising women, justice, and dignity, in support of the #PurpleWednesdays campaign.

By participating in the initiative every Wednesday of March, the embassy underlined its commitment to building an inclusive society where everyone has the opportunity to“rise and thrive.” The chancery was also illuminated in purple to further raise awareness and demonstrate solidarity with the global push for gender equality.

Alongside the month-long celebration, the embassy joined the Philippines in observing the Protection and Gender-Fair Treatment of the Girl Child Week, or“Girl Child Week,” from March 22 to 28. The annual observance, held every fourth week of March under Proclamation No. 759, s. 1996, complements National Women's Month by highlighting the importance of safeguarding the rights and welfare of blade-->





The Philippine chancery in Qatar was also illuminated in purple to further raise awareness and demonstrate solidarity with the global push for gender equality.

This year's theme,“Katawan Ko, Karapatan Ko: Edukasyon Tungo sa Malaya at Ligtas na Pagpapasya” (My Body, My Rights: Education Towards Safe and Informed Choices), emphasises the role of education and access to information in empowering young girls to make informed decisions about their health and future.

The embassy reiterated its commitment to raising awareness and ensuring that Filipino girls are equipped with the knowledge and support needed to make safe, empowered choices. It also called on the Filipino community in Qatar to take part in the observance by fostering open dialogue, advocating gender equality, and helping create a safe and nurturing environment for every girl child.

Philippine embassy Purple Wednesdays campaign gender equality