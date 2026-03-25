Cleanfarms Announces Retirement Plan For Executive Director Barry Friesen

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ETOBICOKE, Ontario, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cleanfarms, the national producer responsibility organization that manages agricultural waste across Canada, announced today that its founding Executive Director, Barry Friesen, will retire on April 2, 2026.

A professional engineer and respected leader in the solid waste industry, Mr. Friesen has provided visionary leadership in establishing and growing the Cleanfarms organization, which celebrated its 15th anniversary just last year.

“Barry has been more than a leader; he is a mentor, a builder and a trusted voice for this industry. Under his guidance, Cleanfarms has grown from a one-person, one program start-up into an industry-leading organization that serves farmers coast to coast,” said Boyd Bergstrom, Chair of Cleanfarms Board of Directors.“His vision, integrity and commitment to building a disciplined, progressive organization with strong governance have helped Cleanfarms earn positive national and international recognition.“

Cleanfarms offers 10 programs that help farmers recycle and sustainably manage agricultural tools used on the farm. These programs are funded by the agricultural industry under the extended producer responsibility model.

In addition to permanent programs, Cleanfarms pilots introduce new approaches for emerging agricultural wastes. Under Mr. Friesen's leadership, the focus on innovation has contributed to major achievements, including the small container recycling program, which now achieves recycling rates over 80% and a new record of collecting over 100 million kg across all programs, since program inception.

Mr. Friesen's career spans decades of public and private service focused on advancing recycling and resource recovery. Prior to Cleanfarms, he served as Regional Vice President with Product Care Association, where he helped establish Ontario's Municipal Hazardous and Special Waste Program, as well as Director of Waste Services for the Region of Niagara. He also held senior roles with Nova Scotia's Department of Environment, where he led the development of the province's solid waste-resource management strategy.

“Working with the extended Cleanfarms family has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my career,” said Friesen.“I've had the privilege of connecting with Cleanfarms members, farmers, industry partners and with stakeholders across Canada and beyond who share a strong commitment to environmental stewardship. Through it all, I'm especially proud of team we've built and the impacts we've achieved together.”

“In 2022, CropLife Canada honoured Barry with the Cam Davreux Stewardship Award for his long commitment to agricultural stewardship,” said Boyd Bergstrom.“His legacy lives on in the programs Cleanfarms delivers today and the strong foundation he leaves behind. We are deeply grateful for his many contributions and wish him the very best in retirement.”

Shane Hedderson, MBA, Cleanfarms Western Region Director steps into the role of Interim Executive Director effective Friday, April 3, 2026. Mr. Hedderson brings over 15 years of experience with Cleanfarms, managing business and international market development opportunities, supplier contracts, business development and sales as well as health, safety and environmental system implementation and management. He is available at ... | LinkedIn

About Cleanfarms

Cleanfarms is an agricultural industry stewardship organization that contributes to a healthier environment and a sustainable future by recovering and recycling agricultural and related industry plastics, packaging and products. It is funded by its members in the crop protection, seed, fertilizer, animal health medication, peat moss, animal bedding, feed, ag plastics, and maple tubing industries. Its team members are located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and the Maritimes.

Contact

Margot Beverley, Director, Communications, Cleanfarms

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(647) 557-1801

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at