THE DASH CAM: THINKWARE Launches Big Spring Sale On Select Dash Cam Models

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- THE DASH CAM: THINKWARE, a world-leading dash cam manufacturer, today announced the launch of its Big Spring Sale, offering limited-time promotional pricing on select dash cam models across its lineup, including the ARC 700, ARC 900, and U3000 PRO.

Running from March 25 through March 31, the Big Spring Sale is designed to give drivers added access to premium in-vehicle video protection, with promotional pricing available across a wide range of models.

In addition, an extra 10% discount can be applied at checkout by clicking the“Redeem” button in the cart.

Big Spring Sale Offers (U.S. Only)

● ARC 700 – $269.99 (MSRP: $329.99)

→ Final Price: $242.99 (with an extra 10% discount applied)

A compact dual-channel dash cam offering 4K front and 2K rear recording, Super Night Vision 2.0, 5GHz Wi-Fi connectivity, and optional radar-assisted parking mode. Beginning March 23, the ARC 700 will also include a 2-year warranty.

● ARC 900 – $359.99 (MSRP: $419.99)

→ Final Price: $323.99 (with an extra 10% discount applied)

THINKWARE's newest ARC-series model records 4K UHD video from the front camera and 2K QHD video from the rear at up to 60 frames per second. The device includes dual Sony STARVIS 2 sensors, Dual HDR, Super Night Vision, built-in ADAS features, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and a 3.5-inch IPS LCD display. Beginning March 23, the ARC 900 will also include a 2-year warranty.

● U3000 PRO 2CH – $579.99

→ Final Price: $521.99 (with an extra 10% discount applied)

THINKWARE's premium flagship dash cam delivers advanced front and rear recording performance, premium parking surveillance, and intelligent protection features for drivers seeking high-end vehicle security.

The featured models reflect the breadth of THINKWARE's dash cam lineup, with options designed to meet a range of driver needs, from premium performance and connected features to streamlined, cost-effective protection.

In addition to the promotional campaign, THINKWARE is also highlighting its continued focus on product trust and data protection. Following its recently obtained ISO certification on February 11, the company is underscoring its confidence in its information security standards and broader commitment to safeguarding user data and connected vehicle information.

“Through the Big Spring Sale, we want to make advanced dash cam technology more accessible to drivers while also delivering greater value through additional savings at checkout,” said Alex Lee, THINKWARE spokesperson and dash cam expert.“With expanded warranty support on ARC 700 and ARC 900, along with the confidence that comes from our ISO-certified information security standards, we are continuing to strengthen both customer value and peace of mind.”

The Big Spring Sale will be available through official THINKWARE online sales channels in the United States from March 25 through March 31, while supplies last.

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About THINKWARE

THINKWARE DASH CAM, a global IT company founded in Korea in 1997, has become a leader in smart car technologies through consistent research and development. Its expertise spans dash cams, electronic maps, navigation, mobile applications, and tablet PCs. With world-class image processing technology and a user-friendly interface, THINKWARE DASH CAM entered the U.S. market in 2014. It now exports its dash cam lines to 17 countries, including the U.S., Canada, the UK, and Japan. THINKWARE has impressed the industry at major global events like CES, SEMA, and The Gadget Show Live, winning the CES Innovation Award of the Year and prestigious honors such as the iF, IDEA, and Red Dot Design Awards.