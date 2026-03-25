March 25 Price Outlook For Top Crypto Assets

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin has again pressed up against a formidable wall near the $72,000 level, with bulls showing persistent demand despite ongoing macro and geopolitical uncertainty. Analysts say a sustained move above that resistance is required to renew a broader up leg toward the $80,000s, while traders watch for on‐chain signals that could confirm genuine accumulation rather than a mere short-term bounce. Notably, market participants have faced a backdrop of mixed sentiment as growth and risk assets digest recent shocks.

Market activity in March showed notable exchange outflows for BTC, a sign some observers interpret as cautious accumulation rather than immediate selling pressure. Analysts highlighted that while this flow does not yet establish a definitive uptrend, it underscores a shift in demand from sellers at lower price levels. That dynamic, combined with a valuation argument some investors are making, suggests a potential foundation for a longer-term rally if key levels are cleared. In that context, some observers point to the Yardstick metric as a narrative thread worth watching: in February, Yardstick readings dipped below the bear-market low seen in 2022, prompting discussions about whether BTC is entering a deep-value phase despite the ongoing price action.

Against that backdrop, traders and researchers are looking at the top few coins for clues about broader market health. The emphasis remains on whether risk appetite can reassert itself after recent volatility and whether the cryptocurrency complex can sustain a constructive bid at resistance levels that have repeatedly resisted breakthrough.

Bitcoin (BTC): The price action is forming an bullish ascending triangle, but a decisive move above $74,508 is needed to signal a fresh leg higher toward $84,000. A break below the current support line could expose BTC to a slide toward a $60,000–$62,500 zone. Ether (ETH ): ETH bounced from the 50-day simple moving average and sits near a balance point. A sustained move above $2,400 would indicate the start of a new uptrend, with potential targets near $2,600 and then $3,050. Conversely, slipping back below the 50-day SMA would tilt the outlook toward $1,900–$1,750 in a deeper pullback. BNB (BNB ): The pair remains range-bound roughly between $570 and $687 as buyers test higher levels. A breakout above $687 could target $730 and then $790, while a break below $600 risks a drop toward $570. XRP (XRP ): Bears are defending the moving averages, but a sustained breakout above them could open a path to $1.61 and the downtrend line. A breakdown below $1.27 would reframe the setup toward the lower end of its channel. Solana (SOL ): SOL has been confined between the 50-day moving average near $86 and resistance near $95. A breakout above $95 could lift prices toward $117, while a move below the 50-day SMA could drag the pair back into a $76–$95 range.

Key takeawaysBitcoin price outlook: a pivotal test above resistance

BTC is tracing an ascending triangle pattern on the daily chart, a classic setup that traders watch for a bullish breakout. The 20-day exponential moving average sits around $70,303, with the RSI hovering near midpoint, signaling a lack of a clear cross‐currents favoring either side in the near term. For the bulls to reclaim upside momentum, a sustained push above the $74,508 barrier would be a strong signal, potentially paving the way for a run toward the $84,000 mark as early as the next few sessions.

On the flip side, a break below the defining support line could tilt sentiment toward a deeper retracement, potentially drawing BTC down to the $60,000s. The balance between risk and opportunity remains delicate, as fundamental concerns mingle with price action in a market still digesting shocks from global tensions and evolving regulatory narratives.

Ether price compass: eyes on the $2,400 level

ETH has managed a modest rebound after testing lower levels, with the price turning higher after testing the 50-day SMA. The current setup suggests a wavering balance between supply and demand. A clear move above $2,400 would be a meaningful bullish cue, opening the door to a faster ascent toward $2,600 and ultimately toward $3,050 if momentum builds.

However, if selling pressure intensifies and ETH fails to sustain above the midline, the market could re-enter a softer phase. A drop through the $2,000–$1,900 zone would likely recalibrate expectations toward deeper support near $1,750, challenging any near-term upside.

BNB in a price‐range limbo: will it break out?

BNB has been clinging to a narrow corridor between roughly $570 and $687. The chart suggests a tepid, consolidative tone with the 20-day EMA flattening and the RSI hovering around the midpoint. A sustained climb above $687 would be a bullish signal, potentially targeting $730 and then $790 as the next milestones. Conversely, a breakdown below $600 would shift the balance toward the $570 level and could invite a further retreat toward the $500s if selling accelerates.

XRP: near-term path depends on how it handles moving averages

The XRP setup resembles a tug-of-war around the moving averages, with bulls pressing to extend gains beyond those technical levels. A sustained advance above these averages could push the price toward the $1.61 resistance level and the associated downtrend line, a zone that would likely attract fresh selling pressure from bears. If the price slips below $1.27, the downside could extend toward the channel's lower boundary, where buyers are expected to re-enter.

Solana: a cautious bounce within a defined band

SOL has traded within a modest corridor, with the 50-day SMA near $86 acting as a critical line in the sand. A move past $95 could unleash a faster ascent toward $117, while failure to sustain the breakout would renew the range-bound dynamic between $76 and $95. The pattern suggests buyers remain tentative but capable of seizing control if they push through the overhead resistance.

Other notable coins in focus

Beyond the big three, several marquee tokens are reflecting similar themes of consolidation and selective breakouts. Cardano remains confined within a descending channel but shows attempts to stabilize near $0.25, while Cardano 's recovery would hinge on a decisive close above the moving averages to target the downtrend line and potential bullish extensions toward $0.39 and $0.44. Bitcoin Cash has inched above the 20-day EMA but faces a challenge to sustain momentum above the 50-day moving average; a move above that level could spark a relief rally toward $520, while a breakdown could bring the bears back into the frame. Chainlink has been tracing an ascending channel, with a potential breakout signaling a broader recovery toward the $11.61 hurdle and the $14.98 target if buyers gain the upper hand.

In aggregate, the market is balancing on a knife-edge: sentiment remains reactive to macro headlines while on-chain signals hint at underlying demand that could underpin a broader recovery if key resistance levels give way. The coming sessions will be telling as traders weigh whether this is a temporary pause within a longer ascent or a setup for a renewed phase of range-bound churn before the next decisive move.

For investors, the critical takeaway is to monitor the reaction at the major inflection points: $72,000 for BTC, $2,400 for ETH, and the nearby resistance bands across the top altcoins. Breakouts above those levels could reframe the risk/reward, while sustained closures below critical supports may extend the current consolidation. In a market that has proven prone to sudden shifts, preparation and disciplined risk management remain essential as the narrative around price discovery continues to evolve.

What to watch next: as on-chain signals, exchange flow data, and macro cues continue to evolve, traders will be watching for clear confirmation of breakouts or breakdowns at the levels highlighted above. The next few weeks could help determine whether this period is a temporary pause within a larger bull phase or a precursor to deeper consolidation across the market.

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