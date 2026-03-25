Former Finance Lead Files Lawsuit Against Monterey County School Alleging Financial Reporting Concerns And Retaliation

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- A former finance executive at a Monterey County private school has filed a lawsuit alleging concerns about financial reporting practices and workplace retaliation, according to a complaint filed in Monterey County Superior Court.

The lawsuit was filed by Aleksandr Kopelevitch, former Director of Finance at Chartwell School in Seaside. The complaint outlines allegations related to financial reporting, workplace conditions, and the circumstances surrounding the end of his employment.

According to the complaint, Kopelevitch raised concerns about financial reporting practices, including budget projections and accounting methods. He alleges that he was asked to modify financial presentations related to the school's budget. The school has not publicly responded to these allegations.

The lawsuit further states that after raising concerns internally, Kopelevitch experienced changes in his working environment. The complaint describes these changes as including increased scrutiny and workplace tension.

Kopelevitch also alleges that he took medical leave related to workplace stress. The complaint states that communication from the school continued during this period. The nature and appropriateness of that communication are among the issues raised in the lawsuit.

An attorney representing Kopelevitch provided the following statement:

“Our client raised concerns regarding financial reporting and workplace practices and believes those concerns were not addressed appropriately,” said Ilya Filmus of Infinity Law Group LLP.

The complaint includes claims related to whistleblower retaliation, wrongful termination, and alleged violations of California labor laws. It seeks damages including lost wages and other relief.

The case, Aleksandr Kopelevitch v. Chartwell School, et al., Case # 26CV001562, was filed March 24, 2026, in Monterey County Superior Court.

About Infinity Law Group and Ilya Filmus: Ilya Filmus, a partner at the Bay Area's Infinity Law Group LLP, is dedicated to defending the rights of employees against unfair labor practices. With decades of experience with employment and business law, personal injury and commercial litigation, Infinity Law Group LLP represents individuals and businesses, standing at the forefront of legal battles for justice. For inquiries, contact the team at 925-732-1188.