Gainey Mckenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Coty Inc. (COTY)
The Complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors material adverse facts concerning the true state of Coty's slowing growth in the beauty market, notably, the Consumer Beauty market was underperforming, margins were compressed by increased marketing investments and there was slowing growth in its Prestige fragrance segment.
Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Coty should contact the Firm prior to the May 22, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at ... or ....
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