ODDITY Tech. (ODD) Shares Crater 49% Amid“Dislocation” Issue And Expected 30% Decline In Revenue Securities Class Action Filed -- Hagens Berman

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ODD Investors with Losses Encouraged to Contact the Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A securities class action lawsuit has been filed against ODDITY Tech. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ODD), seeking to represent investors who purchased ODDITY securities between February 26, 2025 and February 24, 2026.

The lawsuit follows the 49% decline in the price of ODDITY American Depositary Shares on February 25, 2026. The selloff, which wiped out over $600 million dollars of the company's market capitalization, was triggered by the company's announcement that it expects a whopping 30% year-over-year decline in its Q1 2026 revenue.

The development and severe market reaction have prompted national shareholders rights firm Hagens Berman to investigate claims that ODDITY violated the federal securities laws.

The firm urges investors in ODDITY who suffered significant losses to submit your losses now. The firm also encourages witnesses who may be able to assist in the investigation to contact its attorneys.

Class Period: Feb. 26, 2025 – Feb. 24, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 11, 2026

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844-916-0895

ODDITY Tech. Ltd. (ODD) Securities Class Action:

The lawsuit is focused on ODDITY's repeated touting of its AI-driven online platform, which the company assured investors would“sustain our high-growth and attractive margin profile[.]”

The complaint alleges that ODDITY made false and misleading statements while failing to disclose crucial information to investors, including an algorithm change by the company's largest advertising partner which resulted in the diversion of ODDITY's advertisements to lower quality auctions at abnormally high costs.

This, in turn, significantly increased ODDITY's customer acquisition costs and negatively affected the company's business and financial prospects.

In addition, the complaint alleges, the foregoing resulted in the company's overstating the overall strength, stability, and sustainability of ODDITY's digital operating model.

Investors' expectations were dashed on February 25, 2026, when ODDITY announced its Q4 and FY 2025 financial results and revealed that“we experienced a dislocation in our account with our largest advertising partner that we believe was driven by algorithm changes which diverted us to lower quality auctions at abnormally high costs” that drove new user acquisition costs significantly higher.

During the related earnings call, an analyst pressed management about when ODDITY first knew of the dislocation, but management would only say that they had“observed that something was different in the second half of 2025” – that is, without acknowledging when the issue actually started.

As concerning, ODDITY quantified the effects of the dislocation, saying that Q1 2026 revenue would decline 30% year-over-year.

“We're investigating when ODDITY first knew of the dislocation issue and whether it may have intentionally misled investors about the true strength of its AI growth-driver,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm's investigation.

If you invested in ODDITY and have substantial losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm's investigation, submit your losses now ))

If you'd like more information and answers to additional frequently asked questions about the ODDITY case and the firm's investigation, read more )

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding ODDITY should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email ....

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman's team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

Contact:

Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895