Natracare's Founding Company Enters A New Era With Employee Ownership And CEO Appointment

MENAFN - Pressat) Natracare, the pioneering brand behind the world's first organic cotton tampon and compostable pads and panty liners, is entering a significant new chapter as its parent company (Bodywise UK Ltd) transitions to an Employee Ownership Trust (EOT). This ownership structure strengthens and safeguards the company's long‐term mission to care for people and the planet. Alongside this transition, Natracare is pleased to announce the appointment of Nina Davies as its new CEO.

What an EOT means for Natracare employees

As the founders begin to gradually step back from day-to-day leadership, choosing an Employee Ownership Trust over private equity was an ethical decision as much as a strategic one. They wanted Natracare's future to stay true to the values on which it was built - prioritising environmental responsibility, integrity and care for its people.



EOT ownership keeps the company's values in the hands of those who live them every day, rather than potential external investors driven by short‐term returns.

For Natracare employees, this means:

Collective Benefit: employees will collectively share in the company's long‐term value and achievements. Mission Continuity: the model strengthens Natracare's purpose, ensuring decisions are grounded in long‐term benefits, not short‐term financial gains. Empowered Culture: employee ownership strengthens the connection between each person's work and the brand's commitment to ethical, sustainable care.



“From the beginning, Natracare was built to show that the personal care industry could be better for our bodies, communities and the planet. Transitioning to an Employee Ownership Trust ensures that these values remain protected and championed by the people who live them every day.”



Susie Hewson MBE – Natracare Founder



“The transition to employee ownership is particularly meaningful. It signals the shift from founder-led to future-led. A future where responsibility, contribution and reward are more widely shared. It enables us to foster a unique culture built on trust and commitment to care - seeing this come to life to deliver tangible and meaningful value for everyone will be the first signs of success.”

Nina Davies – Natracare CEO



Nina Davies is a purpose‐driven leader who believes business has a responsibility to help shape a better future. She joins Natracare at a pivotal moment, bringing a deep commitment to sustainability, community impact and values‐led growth.

With over 25 years of leadership experience, Nina has founded and scaled a brand strategy company, guided global brands, and built high‐performing teams. In recent years, her work has focused on the intersection of brand, culture and impact, creating campaigns and communities that inspire shared values and collective action.

She believes brands are forces for positive behaviour change and that sustainability and transparency must be embedded at the core of strategy, not a bolt-on marketing layer.



“I'm incredibly proud to be stepping into the role of CEO at such an important moment in the company's journey.



This next chapter is about honouring the company's founding values while building a business that grows responsibly and empowers people, both inside and outside the organisation, to be part of meaningful change. I believe that brands can play a critical role in shaping behaviour change and redefining a better future, and as the original pioneers of the organic period care category, Natracare is a shining example of this.



I feel very privileged to be learning from two incredibly visionary founders, and to continue their campaign with such a strong and talented team. I'm thrilled to see the impact we can achieve together.”



Nina's leadership approach combines commercial discipline with long-term investment, demonstrating that purpose and profitability are not mutually exclusive.





As CEO she will focus on strengthening capability and embedding a culture of ownership through the company's Employee Ownership transition. Her ambition is to ensure the organisation remains commercially robust while continuing to lead in advancing product standards, challenging behaviours in the category and driving value for customers, employees and stakeholders alike.



To learn more about Natracare, visit Natracare.





Media assets available: executive headshots & product imagery:





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For more information, contact Natracare:

[email protected] +44(0)1454 613347

Notes to editors:

Founded in 1989 by environmental activist Susie Hewson, Natracare has been pioneering period and personal care that is designed to be plastic free and free from chemicals of concern for more than three decades, helping redefine safe, sustainable care for our bodies and our planet. As the first brand to introduce a certified-organic option to conventional period products, Natracare was built to challenge industry norms around transparency, health and environmental responsibility.

Today, Natracare is employee-owned through the Natracare Employee Ownership Trust established by its founders for the benefit of its people, ensuring the brand's purpose, independence, and founding values remain protected for the long term. This ownership structure aligns decision-making with those who steward the brand every day, reinforcing a commitment to integrity, accountability and impact over short-term gain.