From Psychological Thrillers To Emotional Family Drama: New8 Unveils Slate 3 At Series Mania

Following the announcement earlier this year that the partners are extending their successful co‐production model, the new slate marks three years of close collaboration between SVT (Sweden), DR (Denmark), YLE (Finland), RÚV (Iceland), NRK (Norway), VRT (Flanders/Belgium), NPO (the Netherlands) and ZDF (Germany). The unveiling highlights the strength of the collaboration and its continued commitment to sustainably co‐producing high‐quality drama rooted in shared public service values. That ambition is reflected in the breadth and diversity of the titles presented, all of which aim to nurture creative excellence while offering producers and creatives a stable and reliable financing framework.

The projects in detail and more information

Contact

For questions regarding New8, please contact Lisa Miller at [email protected].

You can contact ZDF-Kommunikation at [email protected].

Further information

The projects in detail and more information New8: ZDF stellt zusammen mit Partnern in Lille neue Serienprojekte vor: ZDF-Presseportal