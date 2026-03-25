Souls LA Launches Spring Collection: Cute Grip Socks For Summer Workouts

MENAFN - GetNews)Souls, a top brand in women's grip socks and non slip socks for Pilates, barre, and yoga, has released its new Spring collection! With summer just around the corner, these cute Pilates socks offer playful designs paired with solid performance to deliver stability, comfort, and style for every workout.

The collection draws from the fresh feel of spring, with light and breathable grip socks featuring patterns inspired by flowers and sunshine. Made from soft cotton blends, the non slip socks help keep feet cool as temperatures rise. These are great for outdoor yoga, beach Pilates sessions, or energetic barre classes. Their non-slip soles give strong traction on mats and reformers so you can move with confidence, stay balanced, and focus on their form without worrying about slips and embarrassing falls!

"At Souls, we want fitness to be fun and effective," said Emily Carter, Founder and CEO of Souls. "This Spring collection brings bright, cheerful energy through cute Pilates socks that mix fun looks with reliable grip. As women get ready for summer activities, these non slip socks help them feel steady and strong during every stretch and movement."

Key designs in the lineup include:



Butterfly Grip Sock: A soft lavender base with a cute embroidered butterfly for a touch of elegance. Ribbed crew length and stripe trim provide a secure fit, and the breathable knit keeps feet comfortable throughout the session. Priced at $20 USD, available in S/M (US women's 5.5-7) and M/L (7.5-9).

Blue Blossom Grip Socks: Creamy background with detailed blue floral patterns for a feminine look. The non-slip grip offers steady support during barre and studio workouts. Breathable and comfortable, these cute Pilates socks suit summer prep perfectly. Priced at $20 USD in the same sizes. Main Squeeze Grip Socks: Bright embroidered lemon on soft cream with fun ruffle trim for a lively vibe. These cute non slip socks provide dependable grip and breathability to support balanced and powerful moves. Priced at $20 USD, available in S/M and M/L.



For the launch, Souls LA is giving 15% off first orders with code FLASH15. The full Spring collection of cute grip socks and non slip socks is available now at soulsla. Stock is limited and expected to move fast.

About Souls LA:

Souls LA designs stylish, functional grip socks and non slip socks for women who enjoy Pilates, Lagree, barre, and yoga. The brand emphasizes comfort, stability, and current trends to support better workouts and personal expression. Check soulsla or follow @soulsla on social media for updates.