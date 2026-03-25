Automotive Silicone Keypads Industry Trends And Best Practices

MENAFN - GetNews) CMAI Custom Automotive Silicone Keypad Case Study: Setting a New Benchmark for Automotive Interiors Through Translucent Laser Etching and Advanced Molding Technology

In today's automotive industry-where interior components are increasingly defined by their sophistication and technological appeal-even a small button often embodies the pinnacle of expertise in materials science, mold design, and surface finishing. Recently, CMAI successfully delivered a custom project for high-end automotive silicone keypads. Demonstrating exceptional performance-including the completion of mold development within just one week and immediate, high-level approval from the client upon the first sample submission-the product has now smoothly transitioned into the small-batch production phase, establishing a new paradigm for human-machine interaction within the automotive cockpit.

I Background: Focusing on High-End Automotive Application Requirements

With the continuous development of automotive intelligence and human-machine interaction experience, the buttons in the car are no longer merely simple functional components but have become a key factor reflecting the overall quality of the vehicle. The recent silicone keypads project conducted by CMAI - specifically designed for the automotive central control system - strictly adhered to the extremely high standards set by the client. These standards covered aesthetic precision, tactile feedback, and night visibility; specifically, the client required clear readability and recognition performance in both bright light environments and backlit conditions.

II Response: Develop sample molds within one week

After receiving the design drawings provided by the customer, CMAI immediately mobilized its engineering and mold teams for assessment and formulated a comprehensive plan. Facing the tight project schedule, the company achieved efficient collaboration and process optimization, completing the design and manufacturing of the sample molds within just one week. At the same time, the sample production was initiated promptly to ensure the rapid progress of the project and secure valuable validation time for the customer.

IV Technology: Combination of Multi-layer Spraying and Laser Engraving Technology

These silicone keypadsare manufactured through a transparent silicone molding process. A series of meticulous processing steps achieve a high-quality appearance. The entire process begins with spraying a layer of whitE Coating as the base layer for the letters, followed by spraying a layer of black coating to form a shading layer. Then, a layer of touch oil is applied to enhance the surface texture and sensitivity of the button. Finally, laser engraving technology is used to engrave the characters, resulting in a transparent effect, ensuring that the buttons remain legible during the day and display bright white letters when illuminated by backlighting at night.

VI. Technological Breakthrough: Solving the Demolding Problem in Complex Structures

Given the complex design of this button component, traditional mold solutions were unable to achieve smooth demolding. Moreover, the customer explicitly requested that there should be no parting lines on the outer surface of the product - this requirement brought extremely high difficulty to the mold design. Through multiple technical validations, the CMAI engineering team optimized the parting structure and demolding mechanism. They successfully solved these demolding problems, thereby achieving efficient and stable production while ensuring the structural integrity of the final product.

VII. Quality Assurance: Strict Adherence to Automotive-Grade Standards

As a critical component utilized in the automotive sector, this silicone keypads is manufactured in strict compliance with automotive-grade standards. Through comprehensive, end-to-end quality control, CMAI ensures that the product surface remains free of defects and parting lines. Furthermore, the application of a specialized "tactile oil" finish enhances the tactile experience, rendering button operation smoother and more comfortable, thereby fully satisfying our customers' requirements for high quality.

VIII of large-scale production: Successful launch of small-batch production

After the customers expressed their approval of the samples, this project quickly entered the small-batch production stage. Thanks to the extensive process verification and mold optimization carried out previously, the production process was stable and smooth, with excellent product consistency. Up to now, all the small-batch orders have been successfully delivered, laying a solid foundation for the subsequent large-scale production.

IX Overview: The capabilities of CMAI have been further verified

The successful implementation of this vehicle-mounted silicone keypads project fully demonstrates CMAI' technical strength and rapid response capability in the field of silicone products. From mold development to process execution, from structural optimization to quality control, every stage of the project reflects the adherence to professional spirit and strict standards. In the future, CMAI will continue to provide customers with high-quality, efficient and customized solutions, thereby contributing to the continuous development and upgrading of the automotive electronics industry.