What Is 2,5-Bishydroxymethyl Tetrahydrofuran (THFDM, CAS 104-80-3)? Properties, Structure And Industrial Value

MENAFN - GetNews) 2,5-Bishydroxymethyl Tetrahydrofuran (THFDM), identified by CAS 104-80-3, is a functional tetrahydrofuran derivative widely used as a chemical intermediate in fine chemicals, polymer materials, and specialty formulations. Due to its bifunctional structure containing two hydroxymethyl groups, THFDM has attracted increasing attention in both industrial applications and research fields.

From the perspective of chemical manufacturers and exporters, demand for 2,5-Bishydroxymethyl Tetrahydrofuran has been steadily growing, particularly among customers engaged in resin development, specialty solvents, and advanced material synthesis. At Shanghai Starsky New Material Co., Ltd., we have seen consistent inquiries from international clients seeking stable supply and reliable quality of THFDM (CAS 104-80-3) for both laboratory and industrial use.

Understanding the chemical characteristics and industrial relevance of THFDM helps explain why it is considered a valuable intermediate in modern chemical production.

Chemical Structure and Key Functional Groups

2,5-Bishydroxymethyl Tetrahydrofuran is derived from the tetrahydrofuran (THF) ring system, with two hydroxymethyl (-CH2OH) groups substituted at the 2 and 5 positions. This structure provides both cyclic ether stability and reactive functional groups, making THFDM highly versatile in chemical synthesis.

Basic chemical information:

. Chemical name: 2,5-Bishydroxymethyl Tetrahydrofuran

. Abbreviation: THFDM

. CAS number: 104-80-3

. Molecular formula: C6H12O

. Functional groups: ether ring + diol (two hydroxymethyl groups)

This dual functionality allows THFDM to act as both a reactive intermediate and a modifying agent in various chemical systems.

In practical applications, the hydroxyl groups can participate in esterification, etherification, and polymerization reactions, while the tetrahydrofuran ring contributes to solubility and structural stability.

Physical and Chemical Properties of THFDM

From an industrial handling perspective, the physical and chemical properties of THFDM (CAS 104-80-3) are important for storage, processing, and formulation.

Typical properties include:

. Appearance: colorless to light yellow liquid

. Solubility: miscible with water and common organic solvents

. Chemical stability: relatively stable under normal storage conditions

. Reactivity: active hydroxyl groups suitable for further chemical modification

These characteristics make 2,5-Bishydroxymethyl Tetrahydrofuran suitable for use in both liquid-phase reactions and formulation systems.

Compared with traditional diols, THFDM offers a cyclic structure that can improve flexibility and compatibility in certain chemical systems.

Why THFDM Is a Valuable Chemical Intermediate

The industrial value of 2,5-Bishydroxymethyl Tetrahydrofuran lies in its ability to serve as a multifunctional intermediate.

From our experience working with customers across different industries, THFDM chemical intermediates are often selected because they offer:

. Dual reactivity (two hydroxyl groups for functionalization)

. Good solubility in both aqueous and organic systems

. Structural flexibility for polymer and resin modification

. Compatibility with various catalytic and reaction systems

These advantages make THFDM (CAS 104-80-3) a practical choice for companies developing customized formulations or specialty chemicals.

In many cases, customers prefer THFDM over simpler alcohols because it provides more control in downstream chemical reactions.

Industrial Relevance in Modern Chemical Production

In actual industrial use, 2,5-Bishydroxymethyl Tetrahydrofuran is not typically used as a bulk commodity chemical, but rather as a functional intermediate in value-added applications.

Based on our export and supply experience at Starsky Chemical, the most common types of customers include:

. Polymer and resin manufacturers developing modified materials

. Fine chemical companies producing specialty intermediates

. Research institutions working on new material synthesis

. Formulation companies requiring reactive solvents or modifiers

These customers often require consistent quality, controlled purity, and reliable supply when sourcing THFDM (CAS 104-80-3).

In international markets, especially in Europe and North America, customers tend to place strong emphasis on product consistency and technical documentation, which has influenced how suppliers manage production and quality control.

Quality Considerations and Supply Requirements

For industrial users, the quality of 2,5-Bishydroxymethyl Tetrahydrofuran directly affects downstream processes.

Typical requirements from customers include:

. stable purity levels

. low impurity content

. consistent batch-to-batch quality

. appropriate packaging for transportation

At Shanghai Starsky New Material Co., Ltd., quality control of THFDM involves monitoring raw materials, reaction conditions, and final product specifications to ensure consistency across shipments.

For export customers, additional considerations such as documentation, packaging standards, and logistics coordination are also important.

Reliable Supplier of THFDM (CAS 104-80-3)

As a manufacturer and exporter of fine chemicals, Shanghai Starsky New Material Co., Ltd. supplies 2,5-Bishydroxymethyl Tetrahydrofuran (THFDM, CAS 104-80-3) to customers in various industries.

With experience in international chemical trade, the company supports clients with:

. stable production capacity

. consistent product quality

. flexible packaging options

. professional export services

Customers who are looking to source THFDM for industrial or research purposes often require not only product availability, but also reliable communication and technical support.

As demand for functional intermediates continues to grow, 2,5-Bishydroxymethyl Tetrahydrofuran is expected to play an increasingly important role in specialty chemical applications.