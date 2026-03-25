K4connect Launches Team Hub 5.0 - The Intelligent Execution Layer For Senior Living

MENAFN - Market Press Release) March 24, 2026 3:34 pm - K4Connect launches Team Hub 5.0, a unified, AI-ready platform that streamlines senior living operations, connects systems, and delivers real-time insights.

K4Connect, the leading provider of integrated technology solutions for senior living, today announced the launch of Team Hub 5.0, the most advanced evolution of its staff operations platform. More than a product update, Team Hub 5.0 represents a shift from disconnected tools to a unified, data-driven execution layer for senior living communities.

Built on K4Connect's FusionOS integration platform, Team Hub transforms how staff manage workflows, communications, and daily operations, while laying the foundation for real-time insights, configurable and transactional resident experiences, and AI-powered automation.

“This isn't just a better interface, it's a smarter foundation,” said Jonathan Gould, Co-Founder and CTO at K4Connect.“Team Hub 5.0 connects the systems communities already rely on and transforms them into a cohesive, intelligent environment that reduces friction for staff and improves outcomes for residents. Through FusionOS, those integrations work together as one platform, not a collection of tools.”

From Disconnected Tools to Intelligent Operations

While many solutions focus on point applications, Team Hub delivers a centralized command center powered by connected, two-way integrations across the community technology stack, including EHRs, dining, engagement platforms, smart home devices, digital signage, direct broadcast and all communications.

This enables:

-Real-time data flow across systems

-Elimination of duplicate entry and manual processes

-Scalable, standardized operations across communities

-A single source of truth for staff and leadership

-Transactional, action-driven resident experiences

What's New in Team Hub 5.0

Team Hub 5.0 introduces a redesigned experience focused on simplicity, speed, and scale, including:

-Streamlined Navigation & Action Menu: Role-based access and centralized actions reduce clicks and time spent across workflows

-Modern Content & Media Management: Intuitive organization, centralized assets, and improved editing tools

-Advanced Scheduling & Calendar Views: Greater visibility and flexibility across events, activities, and signups

-Enhanced Data Capture & Visibility: Simplified forms with real-time access to submissions across integrated systems

-Flexible Roles & Enterprise Controls: Tailored permissions and scalable publishing for multi-community operators

From Workflows to Insights and What Comes Next

Team Hub integrates with K4Connect's K4IQTM? intelligence layer, enabling communities to move beyond workflows to data-driven decision-making. With connected data through FusionOS, operators gain real-time visibility into engagement, staffing, and performance, without complex BI tools.

As communities face workforce shortages and rising demands, Team Hub reduces administrative burden and improves coordination while establishing the foundation for AI-powered agents that will automate tasks, surface insights, and support predictive operations.

Together, Team Hub (execution), FusionOS (data), and K4IQTM? (intelligence) form a complete platform for the future of AI-enabled senior living.

About K4Connect

K4Connect is a mission-driven AgeTech company that integrates enterprise technologies to serve older adults and the staff who support them. Through its FusionOS platform, K4Community solutions, and K4IQTM? intelligence layer, K4Connect enables senior living communities to streamline operations, unlock insights, and prepare for the future of AI-driven care.