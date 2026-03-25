Coca-Cola System Aims To Strengthen Water Security In Tanzania With USD 1.94 Million Investment

MENAFN - African Press Organization) MOROGORO, Tanzania, March 25, 2026/APO Group/ --

The Coca-Cola system ( ) in Tanzania is investing USD 1.94 million to help restore the Ruvu Basin, a vital water source serving Dar es Salaam, the country's commercial capital of approximately 9 million ( ) people, and a lifeline for communities, farms, and businesses across eastern Tanzania.

The initiative focuses on improving water replenishment through nature-based solutions, restoring catchment areas, and supporting more sustainable water management in the Ngerengere catchment of the Ruvu sub-basin. It also aims to strengthen capacity for watershed management, help restore degraded catchment areas and promote water stewardship.

Led by the Global Water Challenge (GWC) and implemented by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), in partnership with the Wami-Ruvu Basin Water Board (WRBWB), the project aims to deliver on-the-ground impact, including tree planting and the uptake of more climate resilient livelihood practices, benefiting at least 2,000 farmers.

This work forms part of the Coca-Cola system's Africa Water Stewardship Initiative, launched in 2024. The initiative represents a nearly USD 25 million investment to help address critical water-related challenges in local communities in 20 African countries by 2030.

“The world is experiencing increased water insecurity, which is evident through water scarcity, with demands for safe, usable water exceeding supply in certain areas and scarcity challenges forecast to increase in the future. The Coca-Cola system intends to continue focusing on promoting water stewardship, increasing water use efficiency, and treating and returning safe water to communities,” said Alfred Olajide, Vice President, Franchise Operations, East and Central Africa at Coca-Cola.

David Chait, Managing Director of Coca-Cola Kwanza added:“As part of the Coca-Cola Beverages Africa group, we have a responsibility to assist those who face water scarcity and to help protect local water resources where we operate, especially in places with the biggest challenges. The Coca-Cola system's Africa Water Stewardship Initiative aims to help protect and enhance the health of important watersheds and to improve access to water and sanitation services in local communities.”

Charles Oluchina, Country Representative, IUCN Tanzania, said:“We are proud to be the implementing partner, alongside WRBWB, for this project. This initiative is aimed at helping to protect and restore the Ruvu sub-basin focusing on Ngerengere catchment through nature-based solutions and improving water security and livelihoods for communities.”

“Recognising that partnerships are critical to support this work, Coca-Cola and its authorised bottlers are collaborating with governments, businesses, and civil society organisations to design and implement strategic interventions for a better shared future,” concluded Olajide.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Coca-Cola Beverages Africa.

Issued by:

Salum Nassor,

Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability Director

Coca-Cola Beverages Africa, Tanzania

Tel: +25 578 933 3843

Email: ...

Paul Victor Oloo

Senior Manager, Communications

Coca-Cola East and Central Africa Franchise

Tel: +254 740 137 268

Email: ...

Follow CCBA on:

LinkedIn:

Follow The Coca-Cola Company on:

Instagram:

Facebook:

LinkedIn.:

Follow IUCN on:

Twitter:

Instagram:

About CCBA:

CCBA is the eighth largest Coca-Cola authorised bottler in the world by revenue, and the largest on the continent. It accounts for over 40% of all Coca-Cola ready-to-drink beverages sold in Africa by volume. With over 13,000 employees in Africa, CCBA group services more than 840,000 customers with a host of international and local brands. CCBA group operates in 14 countries: South Africa, Kenya, Ethiopia, Uganda, Mozambique, Namibia, Tanzania, Botswana, Zambia, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi and the islands of Comoros and Mayotte.

Learn more at

About The Coca-Cola Company:

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Our company's purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. We sell multiple billion-dollar brands across several beverage categories worldwide. Our portfolio of sparkling soft drink brands includes Coca-Cola, Sprite and Fanta. Our water, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, smartwater, vitaminwater, Topo Chico, BODYARMOR, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Fuze Tea, Gold Peak and Ayataka. Our juice, value-added dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and AdeS. We're constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We seek to positively impact people's lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain. Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide.

Learn more at

About International Union for Conservation of Nature:

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) is a global authority on the status of the natural world and the measures needed to safeguard it. Created in 1948, IUCN has evolved into the world's largest and most diverse environmental network. Our Members include expert and influential government, non-government and Indigenous Peoples' Organisations from over 160 countries, and our Commissions draw upon more than 17,000 experts worldwide. Through its work, IUCN helps societies conserve nature and ensure that natural resources are used sustainably and equitably. In Tanzania, IUCN is dedicated to preserving and restoring the natural environment by aligning our efforts with the country's national development strategies and environmental priorities. Our work is focused on addressing critical challenges such as rapid land use changes, biodiversity loss and the impacts of climate change, ensuring sustainable management of natural resources for current and future generations.

Learn more at:

About Global Water Challenge:

Global Water Challenge (GWC) is a sector leader in mobilizing clean water access, advancing water security and community empowerment in high need regions around the world. Since 2005, GWC has positively impacted more than 3 million people across Africa, the Americas and Asia with improved WASH delivery while providing critical tools, data and best practices to reach millions more. With our 100+ multi-sector partners, we engage for action – catalyzing financial resources and driving innovative programming for sustainable, local solutions.

For more information, please visit