Defensenewsbreaks Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI) Appoints Defense Acquisition Expert Brian Mack To Strategic Advisory Board

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Safe Pro Group (NASDAQ: SPAI) announced the appointment of Brian Mack, a former Anduril senior business development director and retired U.S. Army acquisition officer, to its Strategic Advisory Board as the company advances growth in AI-enabled defense solutions. Mack brings deep expertise in defense capture and Army modernization, including support for a $100 million U.S. Army contract and development of a $2 billion pipeline, joining at a time when Safe Pro is expanding momentum following a recent $1 million government award and successful deployment of its SPOTD AI platform in real-world military operations.

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About Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro Group (NASDAQ: SPAI) is a mission-driven technology company delivering AI-enabled security and defense solutions. Through cutting-edge platforms like SPOTD, Safe Pro provides advanced situational awareness tools for defense, humanitarian, and homeland security applications globally. It is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing, leveraging commercially available“off-the-shelf” drones with its proprietary machine learning and computer vision technology to enable rapid identification of explosives threats, providing a much safer and more efficient alternative to traditional human-based analysis methods. Built on a cloud-based ecosystem and powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Safe Pro Group's scalable platform is targeting multiple markets that include commercial, government, law enforcement and humanitarian sectors where its Safe Pro AI software, Safe-Pro USA protective gear and Airborne Response drone-based services can work in synergy to deliver safety and operational efficiency.

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