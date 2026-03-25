Permutable AI Strengthens Commercial Team As Institutional Demand For Real-Time Market Intelligence Accelerates In Volatile Conditions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expansion comes as investors seek clarity in faster, more unpredictable markets

London, UK, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- London-based market intelligence provider Permutable AI is expanding its commercial team in response to growing demand from institutional investors navigating increasingly volatile and event-driven markets.

From geopolitical tensions to supply chain disruptions and fast-moving macro narratives, market conditions are evolving at a pace that is challenging traditional data and research models. Investors are facing an environment where reacting quickly is no longer enough - understanding what is driving price action, in real time, has become critical.

To support this shift, Permutable has appointed Will Peters as Business Development Director. His role will focus on scaling the firm's presence across Europe and the United States, working closely with trading desks, asset managers and financial institutions seeking to integrate real-time intelligence into their investment workflows.

Permutable operates at the intersection of data and decision-making, transforming unstructured global information - including news, policy signals and narrative trends - into structured, actionable insights. These signals are designed to help investors identify emerging risks, track market-moving themes and respond more effectively to changing conditions.

Will Peters brings extensive experience from Macrobond Financial, where he held senior commercial roles across both the UK and US. He has worked closely with investment teams integrating complex datasets into research, risk and trading processes, giving him a deep understanding of how data is applied in live market environments.

At Permutable, he will support clients in embedding real-time intelligence into both discretionary and systematic strategies, helping bridge the widening gap between market events and interpretation.

Wilson Chan, Founder and CEO of Permutable AI, said:

“Market dynamics have fundamentally changed. We are no longer in a cycle where volatility comes and goes - uncertainty is persistent, and markets are reacting faster to new information than ever before. The challenge for investors is not access to data, but turning that data into something structured, reliable and actionable in real time.”

Permutable's platform is designed to address that challenge by converting global information flows into research-grade signals across macro and asset classes, including commodities, currencies and energy markets. By structuring narrative-driven data as it emerges, the platform provides investors with clearer visibility into the forces shaping price movements.

Michael Brisley, Chief Commercial Officer at Permutable AI, added:

“What we are seeing from clients is a clear shift in priorities. It's not about consuming more data - it's about extracting meaning from complexity. Investors want signals they can trust, particularly in markets where noise can easily overwhelm decision-making.”

Commenting on his appointment, Will Peters said:

“There is no shortage of information in today's markets, but filtering that into something genuinely useful is increasingly difficult. Permutable is solving a very real problem for investors, and I'm excited to be joining at a time when demand for this kind of capability is accelerating.”

The expansion of the commercial team reflects Permutable's broader international growth strategy, as the firm positions itself as a key provider of real-time intelligence for institutional investors operating in complex and fast-moving markets.

About Permutable AI

Permutable AI is a UK-based market intelligence and data infrastructure company specialising in macroeconomic narrative analysis and asset-directed sentiment tracking. The company develops proprietary datasets and models that analyse global information flows - including geopolitics, policy developments and supply dynamics - and translate them into structured signals for financial markets. Permutable's macro and asset-level sentiment intelligence help banks, hedge funds, asset managers and trading desks monitor how evolving narratives influence commodities, currencies and macro assets. Built on strict point-in-time data architecture, Permutable's technology is designed to support institutional research, modelling and market monitoring across global capital markets.

Press Inquiries

Talya Stone

talya [at] permutable



V123, Vox Studios, 1-45 Durham Street, SE11 5JH