Venera Technologies Introduces AI-Powered Automated Lip-Sync Detection In Its Cloud-Native Quasar® QC Solution

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Venera Technologies today announced a powerful new AI-driven capability-automated lip-sync detection-in the next release of its cloud-native A/V QC solution, Quasar. This innovation addresses one of the most persistent challenges in media workflows: identifying audio-video synchronization issues frequently caused by drift and editing inconsistencies.

In modern production and distribution environments, lip-sync issues often emerge beyond the start of a title. Content may begin in sync but gradually drift out of alignment due to frame rate mismatches, time base inconsistencies, or cumulative processing errors. Similarly, edits made during post-production can introduce sync offsets that persist across the remainder of the content-issues that are difficult and time-consuming to detect manually.

The next release of Quasar eliminates this bottleneck by automating lip-sync detection at scale. Leveraging advanced AI, the system analyzes alignment across the full duration of an asset and accurately identifies:

.Progressive lip-sync drift that develops over time and persists

.Edit-induced sync offsets that continue through the content

By focusing on sustained and impactful sync errors, Quasar enables media organizations to prioritize what matters most-ensuring content quality while dramatically reducing manual review effort. This is especially valuable for processing large content volumes, including legacy archives, across OTT, broadcast, and post-production workflows.

Complementing this capability is Venera's QCtudio® platform, which enhances the end-to-end QC experience. QCtudio allows users to quickly review detected issues, visualize them in context, and collaborate seamlessly with internal teams, partners, and clients. Together, Quasar and QCtudio deliver a more efficient, transparent, and scalable QC workflow.

“Lip-sync issues caused by drift and editing are among the most critical challenges in large-scale media workflows,” said Vikas Singhal, CEO of Venera Technologies.“With this new capability, Quasar empowers our customers to automatically detect persistent sync issues across entire assets-improving accuracy, reducing manual effort, and accelerating time to delivery.”

This latest enhancement further expands Quasar's AI-driven QC capabilities and underscores Venera's continued focus on innovation, as showcased in its NAB 2026 announcements. The next release of Quasar will be available to customers globally, continuing Venera's mission to automate complex QC processes and enable more efficient, scalable media operations.

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To see this in action at NAB 2026, make an appointment:

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About Venera Technologies

Venera Technologies provides advanced file-based QC solutions for the digital media industry. Its AI-enabled, cloud-native and on-premise offerings help broadcasters, OTT platforms, and post-production teams automate quality control, improve accuracy, and scale operations with confidence.

Venera Technologies Contact:

Fereidoon Khosravi

Chief Business Development Officer

Email: sales(at)veneratech