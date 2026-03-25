Jetstream Launches Critical AI Advisory To Help Enterprises Address Hidden AI Risk

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New advisory offering helps CISOs, CIOs, and legal leaders address growing exposure across trade secrets, privacy, and AI systems

NEW YORK, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JetStream Security, an AI Security and Governance company helping enterprises safely adopt AI at scale, today launched JetStream AI Advisory, a new offering to help enterprises identify and address legal, privacy, and security risks as AI tools and agents become embedded across the organization.

The launch comes as AI adoption accelerates while governance lags behind. Many organizations believe they have a handle on AI risk, but recent enterprise conversations and real-world incidents reveal a widening gap between perceived control and actual exposure.

“Across the market, we are seeing the same patterns,” said Patrick Zeller, General Counsel at JetStream Security.“Leaders believe they understand their AI risk, but when we walk through the full picture, from what is going into these systems, what is coming out, and what is happening in between, the reaction is consistent. Most organizations are not seeing the full scope of risk yet.”

JetStream AI Advisory is built for executive stakeholders responsible for both enabling and governing AI adoption, including CISOs, CIOs, General Counsel, and Chief Privacy Officers. The offering provides structured, actionable guidance to help organizations assess exposure, align internal teams, and move to safer AI deployment.

JetStream's founding team has led product, engineering, and go-to-market functions from seed stage through IPO at some of the most influential security companies of the past decade, including CrowdStrike, SentinelOne, Cohesity, Attivo Networks, and McAfee. They have built platforms used by the world's largest enterprises, scaled organizations through periods of rapid growth, and navigated the security challenges that emerge with each new technology shift.

The advisory focuses on risk patterns now emerging across enterprises, including:





Trade secrets, IP, Attorney Client Privileged Communications, and sensitive corporate data being entered into AI systems without visibility or control

Personal Information and Sensitive Personal Information of customers and employees that could trigger data breach reporting Emerging exposure tied to transcription, consent gaps, and autonomous AI agents acting without clear oversight or user attribution



These risks are no longer theoretical and only the tip of the spear. Enterprises are beginning to see real consequences tied to how AI is used across the organization, particularly as regulatory scrutiny increases and legal precedent begins to take shape.

“In most enterprises, the CTO is pushing AI forward while the CISO and Data Privacy Officer are responsible for managing the risk,” said Keith Weisman, leader of the Forward Deployed Engineering Team at JetStream Security.“That tension slows progress. Organizations need a way to move forward with AI while maintaining control, accountability, and security.”

JetStream AI Advisory is not positioned as a traditional consulting engagement or legal service. Instead, it is an expert-led engagement that helps organizations understand where exposure exists and how to address it before it becomes an incident. The advisory is designed to complement existing security and legal efforts by bringing together technical, operational, and regulatory perspectives.

“As organizations move from experimenting with AI to operationalizing it, the need for visibility into risk becomes urgent,” Zeller added.“When leaders see the full picture, the conversation shifts quickly from interest to action.”

The offering is led by Zeller and Weisman, whose combined experience spans federal prosecution, government regulation enforcement, global privacy leadership, cybersecurity operations, and enterprise-scale incident response. Their direct work with enterprise leaders has shaped the advisory framework.

For a deeper look at the risk areas driving this advisory, read our analysis from Patrick Zeller and Keith Weisman: The AI Risks Your Enterprise Isn't Seeing.

For more information and access to the advisory, please contact the team at ...rity.

Please also follow JetStream on LinkedIn at jss/linkedin.

About Jetstream

JetStream is an AI Security and Governance company helping enterprises safely adopt AI at scale. Built by veteran security operators from CrowdStrike, SentinelOne, and Cohesity, JetStream delivers deep visibility, command, and architectural security across AI workflows. JetStream's platform maps, monitors, and controls AI systems across the enterprise, enabling organizations to enforce guardrails, manage risk, and maintain oversight without slowing innovation.

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Tony Keller

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