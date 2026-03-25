Bydfi Expands European Reach With Next Block Expo 2026 Sponsorship In Warsaw
| Michael, Co-founder and CEO of BYDFi, said:
“Next Block Expo brings together the conversations that matter most right now - infrastructure, regulation, product design, and how people actually participate in the market. For BYDFi, it is a valuable chance to listen, connect, and keep improving a trading experience that is built for reliability and trusted over time.”
Ahead of BYDFi's 6th Anniversary
BYDFi's participation in Warsaw also comes just ahead of a major milestone for the platform. Starting April 1, BYDFi will begin celebrating its 6th anniversary, with a full month of community-facing activities planned across platform campaigns, limited-time rewards, and exclusive X-based activations. The anniversary program is designed to mark BYDFi's continued growth since launch in 2020 while giving both existing and new users additional ways to engage with the platform.
BYDFi is also preparing additional surprises for new users as part of the anniversary season. For those who have not yet joined BYDFi, this may be a timely opportunity to get familiar with the platform and upcoming community activities. Registration is available at
About BYDFi
Established in 2020, BYDFi is a global crypto trading platform that combines the power of a centralized exchange (CEX) with an integrated onchain trading module. BYDFi is Newcastle United's Exclusive Official Crypto Exchange Partner. Recognized by Forbes as one of the Best Crypto Exchanges In Canada For 2026, BYDFi offers intuitive, low-fee trading across Spot and Perpetual Contracts to Copy Trading, and Automated Crypto Trading Bots, empowering both new and experienced traders to navigate digital assets with confidence.
BYDFi is dedicated to delivering a world-class crypto trading experience for every user.
BUIDL Your Dream Finance.
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