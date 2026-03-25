Rohde & Schwarz Joins Formfactor's Measureone Partner Program, Advancing Their Partnership In On-Wafer RF Component Characterization

Reduced costs and faster time-to-market

On-wafer device characterization of RF components such as 5G frontends or filters enables design validation during development, as well as product qualification and verification in production. Identifying faulty devices before packaging can significantly help reduce costs and improve yield. Through their integrated solutions, Rohde & Schwarz and FormFactor help manufacturers detect issues early in the process, which can result in faster time-to-market.

Seamlessly integrated test solutions

Rohde & Schwarz and FormFactor have been working together for several years to deliver powerful, seamlessly integrated solutions. Rohde & Schwarz provides instruments like the R&S ZNA, a versatile high-end VNA capable of measuring all key RF parameters, which can easily be combined with frequency converters extending frequencies up to the THz range. FormFactor complements this with a comprehensive portfolio of manual, semi-automated, and fully automated probe systems, including advanced thermal control, high-frequency probes, precision probe positioners, and robust calibration tools.

This combined approach allows manufacturers to validate product performance directly during wafer runs, leveraging the expertise of both companies. The tight integration of hardware and software components from both companies is designed to enable fast and reliable testing. The complete solution includes advanced instruments, reliable wafer and die fixturing, and high-precision probe positioning throughout the entire test cycle, strengthening confidence in product quality and performance.

“By expanding our collaboration with Rohde & Schwarz through the MeasureOne program, we are delivering integrated on‐wafer RF test solutions designed to help customers reduce risk, improve efficiency, and accelerate development,” said Jens Klattenhoff, SVP and GM of the Systems Business Unit at FormFactor.“This partnership brings together advanced wafer probing and proven RF measurement technologies to address the growing complexity of next‐generation semiconductor devices.”

Michael Fischlein, Vice President Spectrum & Network Analyzers, EMC and Antenna Test with Rohde & Schwarz, stated:“We are delighted to be part of MeasureOne, a strategic Co-Marketing partner program that unites FormFactor - one of the world's leading probe station providers - with Rohde & Schwarz, a global leader in test and measurement. Together, we are set up to deliver turnkey on-wafer solutions enabling crucial and demanding test capabilities for next generation semiconductors.”

The MeasureOne partnership encompasses a wide range of Rohde & Schwarz instruments, including the R&S ZNA, R&S ZNB, R&S ZNBT, R&S ZVA and R&S ZNL VNA families, alongside signal and spectrum analyzers such as the FSW, FSWX, R&S FSV3000 and R&S FSVA3000. Integration also extends to signal generators (R&S SMA100B, R&S SMB100B, R&S SGS100A, R&S SGU100A) and selected frontends and converters for advanced calibration workflows, all working seamlessly with FormFactor's traditional plus specialty probe stations for cryogenic and vacuum applications.

For more information on on-wafer testing from Rohde & Schwarz, visit:

For more information on FormFactor's MeasureOne program, visit:

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle - from characterization, modeling, reliability, and design debug to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor's products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company's website at .

About Rohde & Schwarz

Rohde & Schwarz is striving for a safer and connected world with its Test & Measurement, Technology Systems and Networks & Cybersecurity Divisions. For over 90 years, the global technology group has pushed technical boundaries with developments in cutting-edge technologies. The company's leading-edge products and solutions empower industrial, regulatory and government customers to attain technological and digital sovereignty. The privately owned, Munich-based company can act independently, long-term, and sustainably.