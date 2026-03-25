DEADLINE APPROACHING: Berger Montague Advises Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) Investors To Inquire About A Securities Fraud Class Action By March 31, 2026

Ramaco, headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky, develops coal mining and mineral projects across the United States.

The Complaint alleges that a report published on October 23, 2025 by Wolfpack Research revealed that, contrary to the Company's prior statements, the Brook Mine in Wyoming was a“hoax” and a“Potemkin Mine” (meaning a façade) with no meaningful activity since its groundbreaking. Drone footage and site visits reportedly showed no active operations. On this news, Ramaco's stock price fell $3.81, nearly 10%, to close at $36.01 per share.

If you are a Ramaco investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at ... or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at ... or (267)764-4865.

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For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:

Andrew Abramowitz

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

...

Caitlin Adorni

Berger Montague

(267) 764-4865

...