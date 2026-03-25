MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) VYRE Network Announces a Strategic Partnership with Unlikely Group of Misfitz and No Excuses Productions, and the Debut of Knight Rayven, an Animated Superhero Series Starring NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis

March 25, 2026 8:30 AM EDT | Source: VYRE Network

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2026) - VYRE Network (OTC Pink: VYRE), a leading free global streaming platform dedicated to empowering the next generation of filmmakers, television creators, and athletes through global distribution, film financing, and production support, today announced a strategic partnership with Unlikely Group of Misfitz (UGM) and No Excuses Productions.

Under the partnership, UGM will provide VYRE Network with a slate of completed animated content to be released as VYRE Originals that will be monetized through programmatic advertising and product placements. In addition, UGM will support VYRE's Studio and Aggregator Partners by assisting them in developing original animated projects.

The partnership launches with the debut of the animated superhero action series, Knight Rayven, starring NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis, which will be distributed on VYRE Network on April 16, 2026.

The storyline of Knight Rayven follows Ray "The Hitman" Lawrence, a superstar linebacker for the Harbor City Sharks and a self-made billionaire. His life takes a dramatic turn when his adopted brother and teammate, J.P., dies from an overdose of "Juice," a dangerous performance-enhancing drug spreading rapidly through professional sports and the streets of Harbor City. After acquiring extraordinary powers, the once-celebrated football star embarks on a relentless mission to bring justice to those responsible for his brother's death. Knight Rayven was created by UMG and No Excuses Productions, a company owned by Super Bowl Champion Ray Lewis in partnership with Francisco Lujan and Frank Williams. No Excuses Productions is a multi-platform content company that specializes in purpose-driven storytelling, producing documentaries, podcasts, and animated content exploring themes of leadership, resilience, faith, personal growth, and cultural impact across sports, business, and life.

UGM is a Creators Owned Entertainment company founded by Jimmy Thomas, Marvin Willson, and Lorenzo Lizana to create, showcase and own authentic, original stories across both animated and live-action formats. UGM is known for its commitment to diverse creators collaborating in unconventional ways to deliver universal stories to global audiences.

"This has been a long time coming and I am beyond excited for Unlikely Group of Misfitz to partner with VYRE network and No Excuses Production to do something incredible, that many thought was impossible. To create, control, produce, finance and distribute completely within our own ecosystem. This theme of standing up and believing in self, is carried throughout Knight Rayven and will motivate a new generation of creators and audiences to don't just speak about it, do something about it!" – Jimmy Thomas

"Knight Rayven is more than an animation, it's a message. Bringing this short to Vyre Network is exciting because it allows us to share a story of courage, purpose, and inner strength with a global audience. This project reflects the heart of No Excuses Productions and our partnership with UGM, and I'm grateful to see it come to life on a platform that values impactful storytelling." – Ray Lewis

"Our team is excited for this new partnership with Jimmy, Ray, and UGM. We look forward to the release of Night Rayven and other projects to come." – Lamar Seay, Co-Founder VYRE Network

"Jimmy Thomas is an industry veteran who has always been a visionary, consistently pushing the envelope in ownership and creativity. Ray Lewis is MOTIVATION, he's demonstrated it on the field, through his speaking engagements, and now with the animated project Night Rayven. I'm excited for this project to help lead the charge for animation on VYRE." – David Hill, Co-Founder, VYRE Network

Fans and VYRE users will be able to stream The Knight Rayven origin story free, anytime and anywhere, on the VYRE app across Apple TV, iPhone, Android, Samsung TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, LG, Sony, Tizen-enabled devices, and on the web at .

About VYRE Network

VYRE Network is dedicated to serving the next generation of filmmakers, TV creators, and athletes by providing them with the tools and opportunities needed to succeed in the entertainment industry. Through global distribution, film financing, and production support, VYRE bridges the gap between independent and mainstream entertainment, ensuring that emerging talent has access to a broader audience and greater resources.

Since its launch in 2019, VYRE has remained committed to empowering creators by offering a platform that fosters innovation, creativity, and exposure. By championing diverse voices and groundbreaking content, VYRE Network continues to redefine the entertainment landscape, helping filmmakers and athletes turn their visions into reality on a global scale. VYRE

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Source: VYRE Network