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EU Official Rules Out Ukraine Membership by 2027
(MENAFN) A senior EU official stated on Tuesday that Ukraine is unlikely to join the European Union by early 2027, casting doubt on the feasibility of an accelerated accession timeline.
Speaking at a public discussion, EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos made it clear that such expectations are unrealistic under current conditions. “I think everybody in this room knows that it is impossible that Ukraine will become a member of the EU on Jan. 1, 2027,” she said.
While Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has advocated for a faster accession process, the commissioner emphasized that EU membership cannot be tied to rigid deadlines. She acknowledged the reasoning behind Kyiv’s position, noting security concerns. “I can also understand why President Zelenskyy was saying this date. He knows that in the near future Ukraine will not be able to become a member of NATO, so he is looking for security guarantees,” she said.
She explained that historically, enlargement efforts succeed when they follow a structured progression rather than political urgency. “First you need peace -- this is important -- then you have to do the reforms," she said. "Investors will only come, also you know in Ukraine, if they will be first able to earn the money and if their investments will be safe.”
The commissioner pointed out that the EU’s current accession framework was originally designed for stable, peacetime environments, where candidate countries have adequate time to meet reform requirements. Given current geopolitical realities, she indicated that adjustments to this model may be necessary.
She further noted that the European Commission has outlined three potential approaches to revise the enlargement process, but any changes depend entirely on approval from EU member states. “Without the decision of the member states, we cannot move on,” she said.
Speaking at a public discussion, EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos made it clear that such expectations are unrealistic under current conditions. “I think everybody in this room knows that it is impossible that Ukraine will become a member of the EU on Jan. 1, 2027,” she said.
While Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has advocated for a faster accession process, the commissioner emphasized that EU membership cannot be tied to rigid deadlines. She acknowledged the reasoning behind Kyiv’s position, noting security concerns. “I can also understand why President Zelenskyy was saying this date. He knows that in the near future Ukraine will not be able to become a member of NATO, so he is looking for security guarantees,” she said.
She explained that historically, enlargement efforts succeed when they follow a structured progression rather than political urgency. “First you need peace -- this is important -- then you have to do the reforms," she said. "Investors will only come, also you know in Ukraine, if they will be first able to earn the money and if their investments will be safe.”
The commissioner pointed out that the EU’s current accession framework was originally designed for stable, peacetime environments, where candidate countries have adequate time to meet reform requirements. Given current geopolitical realities, she indicated that adjustments to this model may be necessary.
She further noted that the European Commission has outlined three potential approaches to revise the enlargement process, but any changes depend entirely on approval from EU member states. “Without the decision of the member states, we cannot move on,” she said.
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