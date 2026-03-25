ROC Launches ROC Access Face1, Expanding Its Vision AI Capabilities In The Physical Access Control Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company strengthens its biometric identity verification and real-time security intelligence with a dedicated hardware solution for access control, debuting ROC Access Face1 at ISC West

DENVER, CO, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rank One Computing Corporation d/b/a ROC, (Nasdaq: ROC) (“ROC” or the“Company”), a U.S. leader in multimodal Vision AI, building sovereign biometric, video analytics, and mission intelligence solutions into a unified platform, announces the launch of ROC Access, a new vertical focused on intelligent biometric access control. ROC Access expands the Company's Vision AI platform into a new operational category of physical access control and combines biometric identity verification with real-time security intelligence. The new product will help organizations make stronger access decisions based on who is physically present.

“ROC's proven performance in AI and compute capabilities mean that access control devices no longer need to be limited to single file or single purpose deployments. Our Face1 solution distributes components and processing power in a way that allows us to offer more security and functionality whilst dramatically reducing the risk of obsolescence experienced by many other biometric readers in the market. We designed Face1 with the philosophy that a biometric access control reader should be an integral part of the surveillance infrastructure, and not a siloed piece of hardware,” said Gary Jones, SVP of Commercial Security & Attendance Market at ROC.

ROC Access is designed to complement existing physical access control systems rather than replace them. Organizations can maintain their current infrastructure for managing doors, zoning, and permissions while ROC provides high-assurance biometric identification and critical security intelligence about who is present and what activity is occurring at the access point. This integration-first approach helps organizations modernize access control while preserving existing infrastructure investments.

ROC will debut ROC Access Face1 at the ISC West Demo Competition in Las Vegas on March 25.

ROC Access Face1, the first hardware device in the ROC Access portfolio, is an ultra-compact transparent mode biometric reader featuring forged carbon fiber construction and a field upgradable sensor designed to support long-term flexibility in the field. The device supports configurable operating modes ranging from frictionless crowd-based access to single-user, high-security deployments. It also includes simultaneous watchlist and gun detection capabilities along with multi-factor authentication including QR embedded time-based one-time password (TOTP). Like ROC's broader platform, Face1 is designed and manufactured in the United States and powered by ROC's top-tier NIST-ranked face matching algorithms.

The access solution is powered by ROC's Vision AI software platform, which integrates biometric identity verification with AI-powered video analytics to support identity authentication, threat detection, and situational awareness across physical and digital environments. The platform allows data from the Face1 reader, as well as other fixed or mobile camera sources, to be leveraged for access control, threat detection, and intelligence.



About ROC

ROC is a leading U.S. developer and manufacturer of Vision AI, delivering sovereign biometrics, video analytics, and mission intelligence through a unified platform. This enables agency and integrator partners to unlock faster, more accurate, and cost-efficient capabilities. At its core, ROC transforms raw pixels into real-time operational awareness for defense, public safety, and digital commerce. The Company is headquartered in Denver, Colo., with additional hubs in Grand Rapids, Mich., and Morgantown, W.V. For more information, please visit the Company's website: .

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