Cabinet Approves NDC For 2031-2035 As India Aims To Reach Net Zero By 2070

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) In a key step towards meeting its climate goals, the government on Wednesday approved Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) for the period 2031 to 2035, as the country commits to reduce emissions intensity of its GDP by 47 per cent by 2035 from 2005 level.

The decision taken by the Union Cabinet, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, enhances the country's ambition under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and its Paris Agreement, while reinforcing its commitment to sustainable development and climate justice.

“India's NDC for 2031-35 is guided by the vision of Viksit Bharat, which is not just a goal for 2047, but a commitment to act today to build a prosperous, and climate resilient Bharat for the future generations,” the Cabinet said in a statement.

The Cabinet's approval of India's NDC for the period 2031 to 2035 marks a major milestone in India's journey towards a low-carbon, climate-resilient future, further strengthening its role as a global leader in climate action.

The country has announced its targets for 2031-35, marking a significant step towards the goal of achieving net-zero by 2070.

India's original climate commitments, with targets by 2030 of 33–35 per cent reduction in the emissions intensity of GDP and 40 per cent share of non-fossil resources based electric power installed capacity, were met 11 years and nine years ahead of the committed timelines, respectively.

The emissions intensity has since reduced by 36 per cent during 2005 to 2020, and the target has now been enhanced to 47 per cent to be achieved by 2035.

Towards the updated NDC's goal on enhancing share of non-fossil fuel energy resources in installed electric power capacity, the country has achieved 52.57 per cent non-fossil capacity (February 2026), successfully meeting the target five years ahead of the timeline and now the ambition has been further raised to 60 per cent share of non-fossil fuel-based energy resources in installed electric power capacity to be achieved by 2035.

India has already created 2.29 billion tonnes of CO2 equivalent by 2021 afforestation and ecosystem restoration efforts continue to contribute towards India's carbon sink targets while supporting rural livelihoods.

“Now, we have further enhanced the ambition of creating carbon sink through forest and tree cover to 3.5-4.0 billion tonnes of CO2 equivalent by 2035 from 2005 level,” said the Cabinet.

The country's climate action is being implemented at local level through various schemes and programme such as Jal Jeevan Mission, National Mission on Sustainable Agriculture, Sustainable Habitat, MISHTI (Mangrove Initiative for Shoreline Habitats & Tangible Incomes), National Disaster Management Plan, Soil Health Card and Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY), etc.