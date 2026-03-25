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Danish Election Deadlock Leaves Moderates as Key Power Brokers
(MENAFN) Denmark’s parliamentary election has produced a divided outcome, with no political bloc achieving a governing majority, placing the Moderates in a decisive position during upcoming coalition talks.
The party led by Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen secured 14 seats, giving it significant influence after neither side reached the 90 seats required in the 179-member Folketing.
According to reported results, the center-left “red bloc” gained 84 seats, while the center-right “blue bloc” captured 77, leaving both short of forming a government independently.
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and her Social Democrats remained the largest political force, winning 38 seats (21.9%), although this marked a loss of 12 seats compared to the previous election.
Other parties also posted notable results. The Green Left secured 20 seats (11.6%), while the Venstre obtained 18 seats (10.1%).
Meanwhile, both the Liberal Alliance and the Danish People’s Party won 16 seats each, followed by the Conservative People’s Party with 13 seats (7.6%).
Among smaller factions, the Red-Green Alliance gained 11 seats (6.3%), while the Social Liberal Party and the Danish Democrats each secured 10 seats (5.8%).
Other groups, including The Alternative and New Right, received smaller shares of the vote and remain on the political margins.
With no clear majority, attention now turns to coalition negotiations, where the Moderates are expected to play a pivotal role in determining the shape of the next government.
The party led by Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen secured 14 seats, giving it significant influence after neither side reached the 90 seats required in the 179-member Folketing.
According to reported results, the center-left “red bloc” gained 84 seats, while the center-right “blue bloc” captured 77, leaving both short of forming a government independently.
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and her Social Democrats remained the largest political force, winning 38 seats (21.9%), although this marked a loss of 12 seats compared to the previous election.
Other parties also posted notable results. The Green Left secured 20 seats (11.6%), while the Venstre obtained 18 seats (10.1%).
Meanwhile, both the Liberal Alliance and the Danish People’s Party won 16 seats each, followed by the Conservative People’s Party with 13 seats (7.6%).
Among smaller factions, the Red-Green Alliance gained 11 seats (6.3%), while the Social Liberal Party and the Danish Democrats each secured 10 seats (5.8%).
Other groups, including The Alternative and New Right, received smaller shares of the vote and remain on the political margins.
With no clear majority, attention now turns to coalition negotiations, where the Moderates are expected to play a pivotal role in determining the shape of the next government.
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