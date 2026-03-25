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China Supports Pakistan's Offer to Mediate US-Iran Negotiations
(MENAFN) Beijing threw its weight behind Islamabad's offer to broker US-Iran negotiations on Wednesday, as world powers scramble to contain a rapidly deepening conflict that has already claimed thousands of lives and sent tremors through global trade networks.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian made the remarks to reporters in Beijing, framing the push for dialogue as an urgent international priority. "Ceasefire and peace talks are more important tasks at hand," he said.
"China supports all efforts conducive to easing tensions, deescalating the situation and restoring dialogue," Lin added.
The statement aligns China with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who on Tuesday publicly declared Islamabad's willingness to host direct talks between Washington and Tehran — an offer amplified after US President Donald Trump shared Sharif's statement on his Truth Social platform.
When pressed on reports that Washington had presented Tehran with a formal "peace plan," Lin reiterated Beijing's position: "China supports all efforts conducive to easing tensions, de-escalating the situation and resuming dialogue."
The spokesman further underscored that negotiation remains the only credible path out of the crisis, saying dialogue and negotiation are the "only viable way forward."
On the increasingly sensitive question of Iran's grip over the Strait of Hormuz — a chokepoint critical to global energy supplies — Lin struck a carefully measured tone. "Maintaining peace and stability in the Middle East and keeping shipping routes safe serves the common interests of the international community," he said, adding that China is engaged in active communication with relevant parties to "work for the deescalation of the situation."
Lin also issued a stark warning about the economic fallout of prolonged hostilities. "The pressing priority is for the parties concerned is to immediately stop military operations to avoid further deterioration and escalation of the situation and prevent the turmoil from causing a greater impact on global economy," he said.
He further warned: "The situation in the Middle East is dealing a heavy blow to the global supply chain. China will work with the international community and deal with energy issues together."
Meanwhile, Beijing-based outlet Caixin Global reported that the first Chinese-owned cargo vessel has successfully transited a newly established safe maritime corridor through Iranian waters — circumventing the traditional deep-water lanes of the Strait of Hormuz. The alternate route, operational since March 13, runs between Larak and Qeshm islands, offering a strategic workaround as shipping risks mount.
The diplomatic flurry comes as the human cost of the conflict continues to mount. The joint US-Israeli offensive against Iran, which began on February 28, has killed more than 1,340 people to date. Tehran has responded with sustained drone and missile strikes against Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states it accuses of hosting American military forces. At least 13 US service members have been killed and dozens more wounded in the retaliatory campaign.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian made the remarks to reporters in Beijing, framing the push for dialogue as an urgent international priority. "Ceasefire and peace talks are more important tasks at hand," he said.
"China supports all efforts conducive to easing tensions, deescalating the situation and restoring dialogue," Lin added.
The statement aligns China with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who on Tuesday publicly declared Islamabad's willingness to host direct talks between Washington and Tehran — an offer amplified after US President Donald Trump shared Sharif's statement on his Truth Social platform.
When pressed on reports that Washington had presented Tehran with a formal "peace plan," Lin reiterated Beijing's position: "China supports all efforts conducive to easing tensions, de-escalating the situation and resuming dialogue."
The spokesman further underscored that negotiation remains the only credible path out of the crisis, saying dialogue and negotiation are the "only viable way forward."
On the increasingly sensitive question of Iran's grip over the Strait of Hormuz — a chokepoint critical to global energy supplies — Lin struck a carefully measured tone. "Maintaining peace and stability in the Middle East and keeping shipping routes safe serves the common interests of the international community," he said, adding that China is engaged in active communication with relevant parties to "work for the deescalation of the situation."
Lin also issued a stark warning about the economic fallout of prolonged hostilities. "The pressing priority is for the parties concerned is to immediately stop military operations to avoid further deterioration and escalation of the situation and prevent the turmoil from causing a greater impact on global economy," he said.
He further warned: "The situation in the Middle East is dealing a heavy blow to the global supply chain. China will work with the international community and deal with energy issues together."
Meanwhile, Beijing-based outlet Caixin Global reported that the first Chinese-owned cargo vessel has successfully transited a newly established safe maritime corridor through Iranian waters — circumventing the traditional deep-water lanes of the Strait of Hormuz. The alternate route, operational since March 13, runs between Larak and Qeshm islands, offering a strategic workaround as shipping risks mount.
The diplomatic flurry comes as the human cost of the conflict continues to mount. The joint US-Israeli offensive against Iran, which began on February 28, has killed more than 1,340 people to date. Tehran has responded with sustained drone and missile strikes against Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states it accuses of hosting American military forces. At least 13 US service members have been killed and dozens more wounded in the retaliatory campaign.
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