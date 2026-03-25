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Pope Calls for Immediate Ceasefire, Urges Dialogue Over Violence
(MENAFN) Pope Pope Leo on Tuesday reiterated his appeal for an immediate ceasefire, urging global leaders to prioritize dialogue as the only viable path toward peace amid escalating conflicts.
Speaking to reporters in Castel Gandolfo, Italy, the pontiff emphasized the dangers of continued violence and rising hostility. “I wish to renew the appeal for a ceasefire, to work for peace, but not with weapons -- with dialogue,” he said.
He warned that tensions are worsening, noting an increase in hatred and violence, with over a million people reportedly isolated and many lives already lost. “We want to pray for peace, but I urge all authorities to truly work through dialogue to resolve problems,” he added.
In earlier remarks during his weekly Angelus address, the pope voiced deep concern over the situation in the Middle East and other conflict zones. “We cannot remain silent in the face of the suffering of so many defenseless people who are victims of these conflicts,” he said.
He described the human toll of war as deeply troubling, calling it “a scandal for the entire human family,” and stressed the importance of continued prayers alongside genuine political efforts to end hostilities through mutual respect and meaningful dialogue.
According to reports, the region has been in turmoil since the United States and Israel initiated a joint military campaign against Iran on Feb. 28, resulting in more than 1,300 deaths, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
In response, Iran has launched repeated drone and missile attacks targeting Israel as well as Jordan, Iraq, and several Gulf states hosting US military forces, leading to casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.
Speaking to reporters in Castel Gandolfo, Italy, the pontiff emphasized the dangers of continued violence and rising hostility. “I wish to renew the appeal for a ceasefire, to work for peace, but not with weapons -- with dialogue,” he said.
He warned that tensions are worsening, noting an increase in hatred and violence, with over a million people reportedly isolated and many lives already lost. “We want to pray for peace, but I urge all authorities to truly work through dialogue to resolve problems,” he added.
In earlier remarks during his weekly Angelus address, the pope voiced deep concern over the situation in the Middle East and other conflict zones. “We cannot remain silent in the face of the suffering of so many defenseless people who are victims of these conflicts,” he said.
He described the human toll of war as deeply troubling, calling it “a scandal for the entire human family,” and stressed the importance of continued prayers alongside genuine political efforts to end hostilities through mutual respect and meaningful dialogue.
According to reports, the region has been in turmoil since the United States and Israel initiated a joint military campaign against Iran on Feb. 28, resulting in more than 1,300 deaths, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
In response, Iran has launched repeated drone and missile attacks targeting Israel as well as Jordan, Iraq, and several Gulf states hosting US military forces, leading to casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.
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