Iran Denies US Talks, Blames 'American Betrayal' For Current War

Iran Denies Peace Talks with US

The Iranian Ambassador in Islamabad Reza Amiri Moghadam has said there had been no talks between Washington or Tehran, after US President Donald Trump signalled that there had been peace overtures between the two sides.

According to IRNA news the Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan was quoted as saying, "The current war is the result of America's betrayal of the negotiations."

Israel Denies Participation, Vows to Continue Strikes

Earlier, Israel's Envoy to the United Nations Danny Danon has denied any knowledge of possible peace talks between Iran, the United States and Israel.

Addressing a media stakeout at the United Nations on Tuesday (local time) he said the goal was to ensure that Iran did not gain nuclear capability. "I'm not familiar with our participation in such talks. It's important to note that we continue with the operation. As we speak, Israel and the US, we continue to target military targets in Iran. We'll continue to do that. Now, when you speak about negotiations, we know that at the end of any operation or conflict, you have to go to diplomacy. And we will make sure that the outcome will be that Iran will not have the nuclear capability, will not have the ballistic missiles capability, and that we will achieve the goals that we put forward only a month ago. I think we accomplished a lot. I'm not sure that the Iranians realize that, but we accomplished a lot. We have weakened the regime. But we have to make sure that we don't create the condition for them to go back to where they were. We want to create a different reality on the ground," he said.

The Israeli envoy claimed that Israel had always advocated for peace in the region while the Islamic regime was the opposite. "One should ask himself about every nation: who is bringing stabilization to the area, and who is bringing chaos? Israel is a stabilizing force in the region. We want peace. Allow me to answer that. We sign peace treaties, we promote peace, we pray for peace. When you look at the Iranian regime, they are doing exactly the opposite. They have attacked 13 countries in one month. You know, Israel exists for 77 years. We never had war with 13 countries combined. So today you understand that Iran is a problem for instability and Israel is a source for peace and stability. Thank you," Danon said.

Trump Claims Iran is 'Totally Defeated'

These remarks from the Iranian and Israeli side come after US President signalled that peace overtures were being made with Iran and that the war was coming to an end. "We're in negotiations right now. I can tell you, they'd like to make a deal and who wouldn't if you were there? Look, their navy's gone, their air force is gone, their communications are gone. pretty much everything they have is gone. I think we are going to end it. I cannot tell you for sure. We have won this... We literally have planes flying over Tehran and other parts of their country. They can't do a thing about it. For instance, if I want to take down that power plant, they can't do a thing about it... They are totally defeated... Militarily, they are dead," he said.

With Israel continuing its strikes in Iran and the Iranian military launching wave 80 of its retaliatory strikes, peace remains elusive in West Asia.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)