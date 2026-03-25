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Pope Leo Urges Peace Through Dialogue
(MENAFN) Pope Leo on Tuesday reiterated his appeal for a ceasefire and encouraged leaders to seek peace through conversation rather than conflict, cautioning against the growing tide of hatred, aggression, and loss of life, Vatican News reported.
“I wish to renew the appeal for a ceasefire, to work for peace, but not with weapons -- with dialogue,” he told journalists in Castel Gandolfo, Italy.
The pontiff cautioned that “hatred is increasing” and that violence continues to intensify, noting that over a million individuals remain cut off and that many lives have been lost.
“We want to pray for peace, but I urge all authorities to truly work through dialogue to resolve problems,” he said.
During a separate Angelus speech on Sunday, the pope voiced “dismay” over the conditions in the Middle East and other areas impacted by war and unrest.
“We cannot remain silent in the face of the suffering of so many defenseless people who are victims of these conflicts,” he said.
He condemned the hardship brought about by wars, describing it as “a scandal for the entire human family.”
The pontiff further emphasized the importance of ongoing prayer, expressing hope that fighting will come to an end and that genuine dialogue and respect for human dignity will pave the way toward peace.
“I wish to renew the appeal for a ceasefire, to work for peace, but not with weapons -- with dialogue,” he told journalists in Castel Gandolfo, Italy.
The pontiff cautioned that “hatred is increasing” and that violence continues to intensify, noting that over a million individuals remain cut off and that many lives have been lost.
“We want to pray for peace, but I urge all authorities to truly work through dialogue to resolve problems,” he said.
During a separate Angelus speech on Sunday, the pope voiced “dismay” over the conditions in the Middle East and other areas impacted by war and unrest.
“We cannot remain silent in the face of the suffering of so many defenseless people who are victims of these conflicts,” he said.
He condemned the hardship brought about by wars, describing it as “a scandal for the entire human family.”
The pontiff further emphasized the importance of ongoing prayer, expressing hope that fighting will come to an end and that genuine dialogue and respect for human dignity will pave the way toward peace.
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