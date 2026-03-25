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EU, UK Mobilize Forces Near Cyprus Following Middle East Escalation
(MENAFN) In response to the recent escalation involving US and Israeli strikes on Iran and Tehran’s retaliation, the UK and several EU member states have begun reinforcing their military presence in the Eastern Mediterranean and near Cyprus, as stated by reports.
A British warship, HMS Dragon, has arrived in the Eastern Mediterranean after departing the UK earlier this month as part of a previously planned move. Additionally, around 500 extra air defense personnel are expected to be deployed to the UK’s sovereign bases in Cyprus in the coming days.
According to reports based on open-source information, multiple European countries—including the UK, Greece, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands—have sent a range of military assets to the region. These include aircraft carriers, fighter jets, frigates, helicopters, and systems designed to counter drones.
The leader of the Greek Cypriot Administration, Nikos Christodoulides, reportedly reached out directly to European leaders following the escalation, particularly after a drone strike on the British base in Akrotiri on March 2, seeking military support.
These appeals were followed by the deployment of forces from the UK and several EU countries to the Eastern Mediterranean.
A British warship, HMS Dragon, has arrived in the Eastern Mediterranean after departing the UK earlier this month as part of a previously planned move. Additionally, around 500 extra air defense personnel are expected to be deployed to the UK’s sovereign bases in Cyprus in the coming days.
According to reports based on open-source information, multiple European countries—including the UK, Greece, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands—have sent a range of military assets to the region. These include aircraft carriers, fighter jets, frigates, helicopters, and systems designed to counter drones.
The leader of the Greek Cypriot Administration, Nikos Christodoulides, reportedly reached out directly to European leaders following the escalation, particularly after a drone strike on the British base in Akrotiri on March 2, seeking military support.
These appeals were followed by the deployment of forces from the UK and several EU countries to the Eastern Mediterranean.
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