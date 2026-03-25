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US Negotiates Expanded Defense Access in Greenland
(MENAFN) According to reports, the United States is currently in talks with Denmark to gain access to three additional defense areas in Greenland, as stated by a senior US military official.
Gregory Guillot, who leads US Northern Command, informed a Senate hearing on March 19 that efforts are underway to broaden the US military presence beyond Pituffik Space Base, previously known as Thule Air Base in northern Greenland. His comments were referenced in a Danish daily report covering the hearing.
He noted that the discussions are taking place under the framework of the 1951 defense agreement between the two nations, describing the arrangement as highly beneficial for US operational needs in the region. He also emphasized that cooperation from Denmark and Greenland has been strong, adding that US requests have so far been accommodated.
These developments may indicate a gradual easing of long-standing diplomatic tensions concerning Greenland, particularly in matters related to defense and security cooperation, as both sides appear to be engaging through more structured and practical channels.
While no specific sites were identified during the hearing, analysts suggest that possible locations under consideration could include Narsarsuaq in the south, Kangerlussuaq in the southwest, and zones near Pituffik. These areas are believed to contain strategic assets such as airfields and deep-water ports that trace back to US military activity during the Cold War era.
Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen has taken a measured approach in managing relations with Washington, with observers noting that tensions surrounding US interest in Greenland have been redirected into organized discussions rather than direct confrontation.
US President Donald Trump has repeatedly expressed interest in Greenland in recent months, citing national security concerns linked to geopolitical competition with Russia and China. At one point, he also raised the possibility of imposing sanctions on European nations that opposed the idea.
Those statements were later softened following a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland. During that meeting, it was indicated that both sides had outlined a framework for potential cooperation regarding Greenland and the broader Arctic region, which could lead to further negotiations involving the United States, Denmark, and Greenland.
Gregory Guillot, who leads US Northern Command, informed a Senate hearing on March 19 that efforts are underway to broaden the US military presence beyond Pituffik Space Base, previously known as Thule Air Base in northern Greenland. His comments were referenced in a Danish daily report covering the hearing.
He noted that the discussions are taking place under the framework of the 1951 defense agreement between the two nations, describing the arrangement as highly beneficial for US operational needs in the region. He also emphasized that cooperation from Denmark and Greenland has been strong, adding that US requests have so far been accommodated.
These developments may indicate a gradual easing of long-standing diplomatic tensions concerning Greenland, particularly in matters related to defense and security cooperation, as both sides appear to be engaging through more structured and practical channels.
While no specific sites were identified during the hearing, analysts suggest that possible locations under consideration could include Narsarsuaq in the south, Kangerlussuaq in the southwest, and zones near Pituffik. These areas are believed to contain strategic assets such as airfields and deep-water ports that trace back to US military activity during the Cold War era.
Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen has taken a measured approach in managing relations with Washington, with observers noting that tensions surrounding US interest in Greenland have been redirected into organized discussions rather than direct confrontation.
US President Donald Trump has repeatedly expressed interest in Greenland in recent months, citing national security concerns linked to geopolitical competition with Russia and China. At one point, he also raised the possibility of imposing sanctions on European nations that opposed the idea.
Those statements were later softened following a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland. During that meeting, it was indicated that both sides had outlined a framework for potential cooperation regarding Greenland and the broader Arctic region, which could lead to further negotiations involving the United States, Denmark, and Greenland.
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