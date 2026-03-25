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US Denies Report of Dispute Between Vance, Netanyahu Over Settler Violence
(MENAFN) The United States has rejected a media report claiming that Vice President JD Vance confronted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding violence by illegal settlers in the occupied West Bank.
A spokesperson for Vance described the report as “completely false,” stating that discussions between the two leaders were focused exclusively on broader regional security issues, particularly the ongoing strikes involving the United States and Israel against Iran that began in late February. According to the spokesperson, the topic cited in the media report was not discussed at any point.
The denial follows a report by an Israeli outlet alleging that Vance had expressed concern over increasing incidents of settler-related violence and had urged Israeli authorities to take stronger measures, including administrative detention. That account has now been formally dismissed by US officials.
The statement comes amid continued reports of tensions and violence in the occupied West Bank, where incidents involving settlers and Israeli forces have been documented alongside ongoing unrest. The international community, including the United Nations, considers the West Bank and East Jerusalem occupied territories and regards Israeli settlements there as illegal under international law.
Since the escalation of regional conflict in late 2023, the West Bank has experienced sustained instability, with casualties, arrests, and property damage reported across multiple communities.
A spokesperson for Vance described the report as “completely false,” stating that discussions between the two leaders were focused exclusively on broader regional security issues, particularly the ongoing strikes involving the United States and Israel against Iran that began in late February. According to the spokesperson, the topic cited in the media report was not discussed at any point.
The denial follows a report by an Israeli outlet alleging that Vance had expressed concern over increasing incidents of settler-related violence and had urged Israeli authorities to take stronger measures, including administrative detention. That account has now been formally dismissed by US officials.
The statement comes amid continued reports of tensions and violence in the occupied West Bank, where incidents involving settlers and Israeli forces have been documented alongside ongoing unrest. The international community, including the United Nations, considers the West Bank and East Jerusalem occupied territories and regards Israeli settlements there as illegal under international law.
Since the escalation of regional conflict in late 2023, the West Bank has experienced sustained instability, with casualties, arrests, and property damage reported across multiple communities.
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