Industry Chambers Monitor Regional Developments, Stress Sector Resilience, Supply Stability

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 25 (Petra) -- Chairperson of the Jordan and Amman Chambers of Industry, Fathi Jaghbir, said the Chambers are closely tracking regional developments and assessing their implications for the Kingdom's industrial sector.He said ongoing coordination is taking place with the government and the economic team to address any disruptions affecting production processes as a result of current developments.Jaghbir highlighted recent government measures responding to key industry demands, including stabilizing shipping fees and removing the exclusivity requirement for container entry through the Port of Aqaba, describing them as steps that enhance operational efficiency and reduce logistical constraints.Speaking at a meeting held Wednesday at the Chamber of Industry, attended by board members of both Chambers, he said Jordanian factories are operating at full production capacity to meet domestic demand. He added that the sector has demonstrated considerable adaptability, supported by accumulated expertise from previous crises and the establishment of strategic reserves of raw and intermediate inputs sufficient to sustain production for several months.He noted that despite a slowdown in global shipping activity, the industrial sector continues to serve as a critical pillar in ensuring the availability of essential goods and services. The sector contributes more than 24.3 percent to the gross domestic product and maintains a production capacity exceeding JD17 billion, spanning over 1,500 industrial products across multiple industries.Jaghbir stressed that the national industry constitutes a core component of the economy and a key buffer against external shocks, rather than a complementary sector.He added that the domestic market remains well-prepared to absorb potential disruptions, citing previous crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and logistical challenges linked to the closure of the Bab al-Mandab Strait, during which local industry secured more than 60 percent of essential domestic demand without major supply interruptions.He said these experiences have reinforced consumer confidence in locally manufactured goods, which have increasingly become the preferred option due to their quality, reliability, and ability to meet market needs efficiently.Jaghbir also underlined Jordan's logistical flexibility, supported by diversified trade partnerships and the ability to utilize alternative maritime and land transport routes, in addition to robust storage and industrial infrastructure capable of scaling up operations when required.He said relevant authorities, in coordination with the private sector, are conducting daily market monitoring to ensure uninterrupted supply chains and prevent monopolistic practices or price distortions.On exports, Jaghbir said the Chambers are working closely with official entities to facilitate the continued flow of Jordanian industrial exports to global markets, addressing any logistical challenges at border crossings and ports and identifying immediate alternatives to avoid delays that could affect contractual obligations.He called for intensified national efforts to support domestic products and strengthen economic self-reliance, adding that the Chambers will remain in continuous session to address sectoral challenges stemming from regional developments.