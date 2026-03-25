Research Affiliate, Anthropology, University of Oxford

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

Olly is a Research Affiliate of Oxford University's Institute of Social & Cultural Anthropology and lecturer in the Oxford University Centre for Environment.

He is an anthropologist & political economist who looks at the everyday interactions of governmental institutions & publics, especially around governance, environment and heritage. Previously, Olly worked with civil society institutions, as a journalist, and as a development consultant, and is currently also a Principal at The Policy Practice.

2011–2020 PhD Anthropology, Oxford University

Experience