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Olly Owen

Olly Owen


2026-03-25 07:03:58
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Research Affiliate, Anthropology, University of Oxford
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Olly is a Research Affiliate of Oxford University's Institute of Social & Cultural Anthropology and lecturer in the Oxford University Centre for Environment.

He is an anthropologist & political economist who looks at the everyday interactions of governmental institutions & publics, especially around governance, environment and heritage. Previously, Olly worked with civil society institutions, as a journalist, and as a development consultant, and is currently also a Principal at The Policy Practice.

Experience
  • 2011–2020 PhD Anthropology, Oxford University

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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