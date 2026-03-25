RSA Conference 2026: Varonis CEO Yaki Faitelson To Deliver Keynote On Securing The Agentic AI Revolution

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI and SAN FRANCISCO, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(Nasdaq: VRNS) is proud to announce that CEO and co-founder Yaki Faitelson will present the keynote,“Robots vs. Robots: Stories from the Frontlines of the Agentic Revolution” on Wednesday, March 25, at 11:05 am PT on the Moscone West stage.

Yaki will share real stories from the front lines that reveal three major ways AI is reshaping enterprise security and will dive into techniques and frameworks to help future-proof your AI and data security programs.

Watch the keynote live and on-demand:

Visit Varonis at North Hall, booth #5457

Stop by booth #5457 in the North Hall during expo hours, where Varonis will be showcasing its new Atlas AI security platform, and learn how to secure AI and data at scale. View Varonis' full RSA Conference 2026 event schedule.

Additional Resources:



Free Expo Pass: Use invitation code 52E1320XP for a complimentary expo pass. Stay Connected: Follow Varonis on LinkedIn for real-time updates and live coverage from RSAC 2026.

About Varonis

Varonis (Nasdaq: VRNS) secures AI and the data that powers it. The Varonis platform gives organizations automated visibility and control over their critical data wherever it lives and ensures safe and trustworthy AI from code to runtime. Backed by 24x7x365 managed detection and response, Varonis gives thousands of organizations worldwide the confidence to adopt AI, reduce data exposure, and stop AI-powered threats.

Investor Relations Contact:

Tim Perz

Varonis Systems, Inc.

646-640-2112

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News Media Contact:

Rachel Hunt

Varonis Systems, Inc.

877-292-8767 (ext. 1598)

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